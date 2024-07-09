ADVERTISEMENT
The list of postal codes in Lagos State

Anna Ajayi

Residents and businesses in Lagos rely on postal codes for various purposes.

Lagos postal codes for all Local government areas [Nzepro]
Lagos postal codes for all Local government areas [Nzepro]

Lagos, Nigeria is a bustling economic hub and a city known for its vibrant lifestyle, diverse culture, and dynamic business environment.

Given its size and pace, an efficient postal system is crucial. This is where postal codes come into play, ensuring that mail and packages are delivered accurately and promptly.

Postal codes are numerical codes used to identify specific geographic areas within a country. These codes help in sorting and delivering mail by indicating precise locations. In Lagos, as in many other cities, postal codes are important for efficient mail distribution, helping postal services and couriers deliver items quickly and accurately.

Lagos postal codes typically consist of six digits. The first digit represents the region, while the subsequent digits narrow down the location further, specifying the district and sometimes even the street. For example, in the postal code "100271," "1" represents the region, which in this case is Lagos.

Lagos is divided into several postal code zones, each covering distinct areas. Below are the postal codes for all the local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos, along with their subdivisions:

  • Agege: 100283
  • Dopemu: 100274
  • Ajeromi: 102103
  • Ajegunle: 102101
  • Alimosho: 100275
  • Egbeda: 100276
  • Idimu: 100275
  • Ipaja: 100278
  • Ikotun: 100265
  • Akowonjo: 100274
  • Amuwo: 102102
  • Festac Community I: 102312
  • Festac Community II: 102313
  • Mile 2: 102272
  • Kirikiri Industrial: 102341
  • Agboju: 102241
  • Satellite Town: 102361
  • Apapa: 101254
  • Apapa Quays: 101255
  • Tincan Island: 101256
  • Marine Beach: 101257
  • Ajegunle: 102103
  • Badagry: 103101
  • Ajara: 103102
  • Ibereko: 103211
  • Iworo: 103241
  • Topo: 103242
  • Victoria Island: 101241
  • Lekki: 105102
  • Ikoyi: 101233
  • Ajah: 101245
  • Obalende: 101232
  • Ilasan: 105102
  • Maroko: 101253
  • Ibeju: 105101
  • Lekki Town: 105102
  • Eleko: 105103
  • Eputu: 105104
  • Ifako: 100214
  • Iju: 100216
  • Obawole: 100218
  • Ogba: 100218
  • Fagba: 100219
  • Ikeja: 100271
  • Opebi: 100281
  • Allen: 100282
  • Ojodu: 100223
  • Agidingbi: 100212
  • Alausa: 100234
  • Ikeja GRA: 100271
  • Maryland: 100211
  • Oregun: 100212
  • Omole: 100218
  • Ikorodu: 104101
  • Igbogbo: 104104
  • Imota: 104103
  • Ijede: 104102
  • Baiyeku: 104105
  • Ketu: 100243
  • Ikosi: 100246
  • Mile 12: 100247
  • Gbagada: 100234
  • Maryland: 100211
  • Mende: 100211
  • Magodo: 100248
  • Lagos Island: 101001
  • Idumota: 101223
  • Marina: 101221
  • Balogun: 101229
  • Campos: 101230
  • Ebute-Metta: 101211
  • Oyingbo: 101212
  • Yaba: 101241
  • Iddo: 101212
  • Iwaya: 101245
  • Mushin: 100253
  • Ilupeju: 100252
  • Idi-Oro: 100254
  • Palm Avenue: 100252
  • Fadeyi: 100241
  • Itire: 100281
  • Ojo: 102101
  • Iba: 102241
  • Okokomaiko: 102213
  • Ajangbadi: 102211
  • Alaba: 102212
  • Isolo: 100263
  • Ajao Estate: 100263
  • Mafoluku: 100262
  • Oshodi: 100261
  • Ilasamaja: 100254
  • Okota: 100271
  • Bariga: 101284
  • Pedro: 101285
  • Akoka: 101233
  • Aguda: 101281
  • Ijeshatedo: 101282
  • Itire: 101281
  • Ojuelegba: 101283
  • Coker: 101241

Several resources are available for finding postal codes in Lagos. Online databases and postal code directories provide comprehensive lists of codes for different areas. Additionally, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) website offers a search tool where users can enter an address to find the corresponding postal code.

Verifying postal codes before sending mail or packages ensures that items reach their intended destinations without delays.

For more information, visit Ikeja Postal Codes: Lagos

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

