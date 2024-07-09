The list of postal codes in Lagos State

Given its size and pace, an efficient postal system is crucial. This is where postal codes come into play, ensuring that mail and packages are delivered accurately and promptly.

What are postal codes?

Postal codes are numerical codes used to identify specific geographic areas within a country. These codes help in sorting and delivering mail by indicating precise locations. In Lagos, as in many other cities, postal codes are important for efficient mail distribution, helping postal services and couriers deliver items quickly and accurately.

Structure of Lagos postal codes

Lagos postal codes typically consist of six digits. The first digit represents the region, while the subsequent digits narrow down the location further, specifying the district and sometimes even the street. For example, in the postal code "100271," "1" represents the region, which in this case is Lagos.

Lagos postal codes by local government areas

Lagos is divided into several postal code zones, each covering distinct areas. Below are the postal codes for all the local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos, along with their subdivisions:

Agege

Agege: 100283

Dopemu: 100274

Ajeromi-Ifelodun

Ajeromi: 102103

Ajegunle: 102101

Alimosho

Alimosho: 100275

Egbeda: 100276

Idimu: 100275

Ipaja: 100278

Ikotun: 100265

Akowonjo: 100274

Amuwo-Odofin

Amuwo: 102102

Festac Community I: 102312

Festac Community II: 102313

Mile 2: 102272

Kirikiri Industrial: 102341

Agboju: 102241

Satellite Town: 102361

Apapa

Apapa: 101254

Apapa Quays: 101255

Tincan Island: 101256

Marine Beach: 101257

Ajegunle: 102103

Badagry

Badagry: 103101

Ajara: 103102

Ibereko: 103211

Iworo: 103241

Topo: 103242

Eti-Osa

Victoria Island: 101241

Lekki: 105102

Ikoyi: 101233

Ajah: 101245

Obalende: 101232

Ilasan: 105102

Maroko: 101253

Ibeju-Lekki

Ibeju: 105101

Lekki Town: 105102

Eleko: 105103

Eputu: 105104

Ifako-Ijaiye

Ifako: 100214

Iju: 100216

Obawole: 100218

Ogba: 100218

Fagba: 100219

Ikeja

Ikeja: 100271

Opebi: 100281

Allen: 100282

Ojodu: 100223

Agidingbi: 100212

Alausa: 100234

Ikeja GRA: 100271

Maryland: 100211

Oregun: 100212

Omole: 100218

Ikorodu

Ikorodu: 104101

Igbogbo: 104104

Imota: 104103

Ijede: 104102

Baiyeku: 104105

Kosofe

Ketu: 100243

Ikosi: 100246

Mile 12: 100247

Gbagada: 100234

Maryland: 100211

Mende: 100211

Magodo: 100248

Lagos Island

Lagos Island: 101001

Idumota: 101223

Marina: 101221

Balogun: 101229

Campos: 101230

Lagos Mainland

Ebute-Metta: 101211

Oyingbo: 101212

Yaba: 101241

Iddo: 101212

Iwaya: 101245

Mushin

Mushin: 100253

Ilupeju: 100252

Idi-Oro: 100254

Palm Avenue: 100252

Fadeyi: 100241

Itire: 100281

Ojo

Ojo: 102101

Iba: 102241

Okokomaiko: 102213

Ajangbadi: 102211

Alaba: 102212

Oshodi-Isolo

Isolo: 100263

Ajao Estate: 100263

Mafoluku: 100262

Oshodi: 100261

Ilasamaja: 100254

Okota: 100271

Somolu

Bariga: 101284

Pedro: 101285

Akoka: 101233

Surulere

Aguda: 101281

Ijeshatedo: 101282

Itire: 101281

Ojuelegba: 101283

Coker: 101241

Finding Lagos postal codes

Several resources are available for finding postal codes in Lagos. Online databases and postal code directories provide comprehensive lists of codes for different areas. Additionally, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) website offers a search tool where users can enter an address to find the corresponding postal code.

Verifying postal codes before sending mail or packages ensures that items reach their intended destinations without delays.

For more information, visit Ikeja Postal Codes: Lagos