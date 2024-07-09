Lagos, Nigeria is a bustling economic hub and a city known for its vibrant lifestyle, diverse culture, and dynamic business environment.
The list of postal codes in Lagos State
Residents and businesses in Lagos rely on postal codes for various purposes.
Given its size and pace, an efficient postal system is crucial. This is where postal codes come into play, ensuring that mail and packages are delivered accurately and promptly.
What are postal codes?
Postal codes are numerical codes used to identify specific geographic areas within a country. These codes help in sorting and delivering mail by indicating precise locations. In Lagos, as in many other cities, postal codes are important for efficient mail distribution, helping postal services and couriers deliver items quickly and accurately.
Structure of Lagos postal codes
Lagos postal codes typically consist of six digits. The first digit represents the region, while the subsequent digits narrow down the location further, specifying the district and sometimes even the street. For example, in the postal code "100271," "1" represents the region, which in this case is Lagos.
Lagos postal codes by local government areas
Lagos is divided into several postal code zones, each covering distinct areas. Below are the postal codes for all the local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos, along with their subdivisions:
Agege
- Agege: 100283
- Dopemu: 100274
Ajeromi-Ifelodun
- Ajeromi: 102103
- Ajegunle: 102101
Alimosho
- Alimosho: 100275
- Egbeda: 100276
- Idimu: 100275
- Ipaja: 100278
- Ikotun: 100265
- Akowonjo: 100274
Amuwo-Odofin
- Amuwo: 102102
- Festac Community I: 102312
- Festac Community II: 102313
- Mile 2: 102272
- Kirikiri Industrial: 102341
- Agboju: 102241
- Satellite Town: 102361
Apapa
- Apapa: 101254
- Apapa Quays: 101255
- Tincan Island: 101256
- Marine Beach: 101257
- Ajegunle: 102103
Badagry
- Badagry: 103101
- Ajara: 103102
- Ibereko: 103211
- Iworo: 103241
- Topo: 103242
Eti-Osa
- Victoria Island: 101241
- Lekki: 105102
- Ikoyi: 101233
- Ajah: 101245
- Obalende: 101232
- Ilasan: 105102
- Maroko: 101253
Ibeju-Lekki
- Ibeju: 105101
- Lekki Town: 105102
- Eleko: 105103
- Eputu: 105104
Ifako-Ijaiye
- Ifako: 100214
- Iju: 100216
- Obawole: 100218
- Ogba: 100218
- Fagba: 100219
Ikeja
- Ikeja: 100271
- Opebi: 100281
- Allen: 100282
- Ojodu: 100223
- Agidingbi: 100212
- Alausa: 100234
- Ikeja GRA: 100271
- Maryland: 100211
- Oregun: 100212
- Omole: 100218
Ikorodu
- Ikorodu: 104101
- Igbogbo: 104104
- Imota: 104103
- Ijede: 104102
- Baiyeku: 104105
Kosofe
- Ketu: 100243
- Ikosi: 100246
- Mile 12: 100247
- Gbagada: 100234
- Maryland: 100211
- Mende: 100211
- Magodo: 100248
Lagos Island
- Lagos Island: 101001
- Idumota: 101223
- Marina: 101221
- Balogun: 101229
- Campos: 101230
Lagos Mainland
- Ebute-Metta: 101211
- Oyingbo: 101212
- Yaba: 101241
- Iddo: 101212
- Iwaya: 101245
Mushin
- Mushin: 100253
- Ilupeju: 100252
- Idi-Oro: 100254
- Palm Avenue: 100252
- Fadeyi: 100241
- Itire: 100281
Ojo
- Ojo: 102101
- Iba: 102241
- Okokomaiko: 102213
- Ajangbadi: 102211
- Alaba: 102212
Oshodi-Isolo
- Isolo: 100263
- Ajao Estate: 100263
- Mafoluku: 100262
- Oshodi: 100261
- Ilasamaja: 100254
- Okota: 100271
Somolu
- Bariga: 101284
- Pedro: 101285
- Akoka: 101233
Surulere
- Aguda: 101281
- Ijeshatedo: 101282
- Itire: 101281
- Ojuelegba: 101283
- Coker: 101241
Finding Lagos postal codes
Several resources are available for finding postal codes in Lagos. Online databases and postal code directories provide comprehensive lists of codes for different areas. Additionally, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) website offers a search tool where users can enter an address to find the corresponding postal code.
Verifying postal codes before sending mail or packages ensures that items reach their intended destinations without delays.
