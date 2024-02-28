ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

8 of the world's strangest museums you have to see to believe

Anna Ajayi

If you're looking for an adventure off the beaten path, consider adding these to your list.

Bizarre museums exist around the world [TimesofIndia]
Bizarre museums exist around the world [TimesofIndia]

The world is full of wonders, and among them are museums that defy the conventional.

Recommended articles

From collections that celebrate the macabre to exhibitions that are downright bizarre, these eight museums show human creativity, eccentricity, and sometimes, sheer weirdness. Here are 8 of the world's strangest museums, places you have to see to believe.

The Museum of Bad Art [AtlasObscura]
The Museum of Bad Art [AtlasObscura] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Tucked away in Massachusetts is a museum that celebrates art in its most questionable form. The Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) boasts a collection of art too "bad" to be ignored.

Some collections in The Museum of Bad Art [AbeBooks]
Some collections in The Museum of Bad Art [AbeBooks] Pulse Nigeria

These are artists' ambitious attempts that fell spectacularly short. MOBA is a celebration of artistic failure and perseverance.

This museum is located in the city of New Delhi and is dedicated to the history of sanitation and toilets.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi, India [DelhiOnline]
Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi, India [DelhiOnline] Pulse Nigeria

The Sulabh International Museum of Toilets offers a fascinating journey through time, showcasing the evolution of toilets from 2500 B.C. to modern days. This museum educates on historical sanitation practices, and highlights the importance of hygiene and sanitation in contemporary society.

The Kansas Barbed Wire Museum, Kansas, USA [IC]
The Kansas Barbed Wire Museum, Kansas, USA [IC] Pulse Nigeria

In La Crosse, Kansas, there exists a museum dedicated entirely to barbed wire. The Kansas Barbed Wire Museum explores the impact of this fencing material on the American West.

ADVERTISEMENT
The museum features actual barbed wires [Tripadvisor]
The museum features actual barbed wires [Tripadvisor] Pulse Nigeria

With over 2,000 types of barbed wire, along with tools and artifacts, this museum unravels the story of settlement, farming, and land ownership in the United States.

Icelandic Phallological Museum [AtlasObscura]
Icelandic Phallological Museum [AtlasObscura] Pulse Nigeria

Perhaps one of the most bizarre museums in the world, The Icelandic Phallological Museum in Reykjavik, is dedicated to the study of phallology.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Penises of different mammals on display [TrendHunter]
The Penises of different mammals on display [TrendHunter] Pulse Nigeria

With a collection of more than 200 penises and penile parts from various mammals, including whales, seals, and even a human, this museum offers an unusual educational experience that is both strange and fascinating.

Cancun Underwater Museum [trip]
Cancun Underwater Museum [trip] Pulse Nigeria

The Cancun Underwater Museum located in the waters off Cancun, Mexico, is a coral reef conservation project. The Cancun Underwater Museum features over 500 life-sized sculptures that are submerged between 3 to 6 meters deep. These sculptures serve as an artificial reef, promoting marine life growth while offering a surreal underwater experience for divers and snorkelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dedicated to the inventor of instant noodles, Momofuku Ando, this museum in Osaka celebrates the global phenomenon of instant ramen.

The Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum [Japan]
The Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum [Japan] Pulse Nigeria

Visitors can explore the history of instant noodles, see a replica of the shed where Ando developed the first instant ramen, and even create their own custom cup of noodles to take home.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Hair Museum of Avanos, Cappadocia, Turkey [Travel]
The Hair Museum of Avanos, Cappadocia, Turkey [Travel] Pulse Nigeria

In the heart of Cappadocia, the Hair Museum of Avanos is as strange as it is captivating. This unusual museum features a collection of over 16,000 locks of hair donated by female visitors from around the world.

Female visitors from around the world donate their hair and leave behind a note [DailySabah]
Female visitors from around the world donate their hair and leave behind a note [DailySabah] Pulse Nigeria

Each lock is accompanied by a note, creating a bizarre touch of human connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic houses one of the world's largest collections of items related to witchcraft, magic, and the occult.

The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic [BritainExpress]
The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic [BritainExpress] Pulse Nigeria

With over 3,000 objects and 7,000 books, the museum explores the history of witchcraft and its influence on culture and society.



ADVERTISEMENT











ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Power of Moisturisation: Dettol's skincare masterclass unveils secret to healthy skin

The Power of Moisturisation: Dettol's skincare masterclass unveils secret to healthy skin

8 of the world's strangest museums you have to see to believe

8 of the world's strangest museums you have to see to believe

Can men have multiple orgasms like women?

Can men have multiple orgasms like women?

Here are 6 ways to overcome trust issues in your relationship

Here are 6 ways to overcome trust issues in your relationship

What to know about open relationships and how they work

What to know about open relationships and how they work

5 ways to stay active without hitting the gym

5 ways to stay active without hitting the gym

The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand where the locals celebrate primates

The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand where the locals celebrate primates

Rice water and 5 other natural hair care essentials for longer hair

Rice water and 5 other natural hair care essentials for longer hair

2 Nigerian men, Tokyo James and Yusuff Aina, team up at Milan Fashion Week

2 Nigerian men, Tokyo James and Yusuff Aina, team up at Milan Fashion Week

10 things to do if you're trying to find your path in life as a young adult

10 things to do if you're trying to find your path in life as a young adult

4 reasons you shouldn't date a woman who just came out of a toxic relationship

4 reasons you shouldn't date a woman who just came out of a toxic relationship

Resurrecting Tradition: Boma Ogidigben breathes new life into Ikaki fabric

Resurrecting Tradition: Boma Ogidigben breathes new life into Ikaki fabric

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous [Freepik]

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come [Freepik]

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to get rid of ingrown hairs [GiletteVenus]

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

Easy waffle recipe [CravingHome]

DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles