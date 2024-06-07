ADVERTISEMENT
7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

Anna Ajayi

Long-distance relationships require extra effort, but the rewards can be amazing.

How to survive long-distance relationship [MadamMoney]
How to survive long-distance relationship [MadamMoney]

Love knows no distance, or so the saying goes. But let's be honest, long-distance relationships (LDRs) can be tough. You miss seeing your partner every day, sharing cuddles on the couch, and experiencing life's little moments together.

But don't give up just yet.

Many couples navigate long-distance successfully, and with a little effort and these 7 tips, you can survive and thrive in a long-distance relationship:

Communicate with your partner [Freepik]
Communicate with your partner [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

This might seem obvious, but it's the most important tip for any relationship, especially a long-distance one. Since you can't see each other every day, regular communication is essential to stay connected and feel close.

  • Find a rhythm that works for both of you: Do you prefer daily texts? Long phone calls on weekends? Video chats sprinkled throughout the week? Talk it out and find a communication schedule that keeps you connected without feeling overwhelmed.
  • Be intentional with your communication: Don't just chat about the weather! Share your feelings, ask questions about their day, and make an effort to keep conversations engaging. Talk about your goals, dreams, and how you see the future together.
  • Embrace technology: Video calls, texting apps, and even sending funny memes or cute voice notes can help bridge the physical gap.
Spend quality time with your partner even when you're apart [TheGuardianNigeria]
Spend quality time with your partner even when you're apart [TheGuardianNigeria] Pulse Nigeria
Even though you're miles apart, make time for virtual dates or plan visits to see each other.

  • Get creative with virtual dates: Cook a meal together over video call, watch a movie online simultaneously, or play games together online.
  • Set some savings goals: Seeing each other in person is important, so work towards regular visits. Plan trips together and make them count!

Don't underestimate the power of small gestures! Sending a thoughtful care package, a handwritten note, or their favourite snacks shows you're thinking of them, even from afar.

Long-distance relationships can be a great opportunity to focus on yourself and your personal growth. Explore your hobbies, spend time with friends and family, and pursue your goals.

They spend time with family and friends
They spend time with family and friends BusinessInsider

Having your own life keeps things interesting and gives you something to share with your partner when you talk.

Distance can create insecurities. Be honest with your partner about your feelings, and trust them to be faithful. Open communication is key to addressing any concerns and building a strong foundation.

Focus on the good things about your relationship and the future you're building together. Long-distance can be temporary, and the joy of reuniting can be even sweeter!

Plan exciting things to do together when you finally reunite. Write love letters, send funny pictures, or surprise them with a virtual serenade (if you're up for it!).

ALSO READ: 6 Secrets to having a beautiful Long distance relationship

Remember, long-distance relationships require extra effort, but the rewards can be amazing. By prioritising communication, planning quality time, and staying positive, you and your partner can weather the distance and build a strong, lasting love. So, don't be discouraged by the miles – with a little planning and a lot of love, your long-distance relationship can thrive!

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

