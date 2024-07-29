ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 surprisingly fun facts about twins you never knew

Anna Ajayi

These super cool facts about twins will totally blow your mind!

Fun facts about twins you never knew [X.com]
Fun facts about twins you never knew [X.com]

Twins share a special bond, look alike, and sometimes even seem to finish each other's sentences. But there's so much more to being a twin than meets the eye.

Recommended articles

Let's clear something up: there are actually two main types of twins. Identical twins come from the same fertilised egg that splits in two, making them genetic copies of each other. Fraternal twins, on the other hand, develop from separate eggs fertilised by separate sperm. So, they're like regular siblings who just happen to share a birthday.

Now that we've got the basics covered, let's explore some mind-blowing facts about twins:

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people know about identical and fraternal twins, but there's actually a rarer type called mirror image twins. Mirror image twins are identical twins whose body features are mirrored.

Mirror image twins [InspiredPencil]
Mirror image twins [InspiredPencil] Pulse Nigeria

For example, one twin might have a birthmark on their left arm, while the other twin will have the same birthmark on their right arm.

Research has shown that taller women have a higher chance of having twins. This is linked to a protein called insulin-like growth factor (IGF), which is more abundant in taller individuals. IGF can stimulate the ovaries, leading to the release of multiple eggs during ovulation​.

ADVERTISEMENT

If twins run in the family, it's likely due to the mother’s genes. Fraternal twins result from the release of multiple eggs during ovulation, a trait that can be inherited from the mother's side.

Fraternal twins result from the release of multiple eggs during ovulation [Twinversity]
Fraternal twins result from the release of multiple eggs during ovulation [Twinversity] Pulse Nigeria

This means that if a woman has a mother or sister who has had fraternal twins, her chances of having twins increase​​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Twins can have their own secret language [Pinterest]
Twins can have their own secret language [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Many twins develop a unique language that only they understand. This phenomenon, known as "cryptophasia," occurs in about 40% of twins. These private languages are usually created during early childhood and often disappear as the twins grow older​.

The bond between twins begins long before they are born. Studies have shown that twins start interacting with each other in the womb as early as 14 weeks into pregnancy. They touch, make gestures, and even appear to play together, which suggests a strong prenatal connection​.

ADVERTISEMENT

While extremely rare, it is possible for fraternal twins to have different fathers. This occurs when a woman releases multiple eggs and has sexual relations with more than one partner during her fertile period. Each egg can be fertilised by sperm from different men, resulting in twins with different fathers​.

Even though identical twins share nearly the same DNA, their fingerprints are different.

Identical twins have different fingerprints [Pinterest]
Identical twins have different fingerprints [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Fingerprints are influenced by both genetic and environmental factors during fetal development, which leads to unique patterns for each twin. This is one of the many fascinating ways identical twins can be both remarkably similar and uniquely different​.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

7 surprisingly fun facts about twins you never knew

7 surprisingly fun facts about twins you never knew

Avoid these foods in the morning if you don't want to sleep during the day

Avoid these foods in the morning if you don't want to sleep during the day

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

5 interesting uses of AC water

5 interesting uses of AC water

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Did you know the eyes could twist? [BrightSide]

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Balloon-gas [Quora]

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

What's the best age gaps for relationships? [blacdetriot]

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

Great places to go for the perfect honeymoon [AdobeStock]

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon