7 surprisingly fun facts about twins you never knew

Let's clear something up: there are actually two main types of twins. Identical twins come from the same fertilised egg that splits in two, making them genetic copies of each other. Fraternal twins, on the other hand, develop from separate eggs fertilised by separate sperm. So, they're like regular siblings who just happen to share a birthday.

Now that we've got the basics covered, let's explore some mind-blowing facts about twins:

1. There's a third type of twin

Most people know about identical and fraternal twins, but there's actually a rarer type called mirror image twins. Mirror image twins are identical twins whose body features are mirrored.

For example, one twin might have a birthmark on their left arm, while the other twin will have the same birthmark on their right arm.

2. Taller women are more likely to have twins

Research has shown that taller women have a higher chance of having twins. This is linked to a protein called insulin-like growth factor (IGF), which is more abundant in taller individuals. IGF can stimulate the ovaries, leading to the release of multiple eggs during ovulation​.

3. Fraternal twins come from the mother’s genes

If twins run in the family, it's likely due to the mother’s genes. Fraternal twins result from the release of multiple eggs during ovulation, a trait that can be inherited from the mother's side.

This means that if a woman has a mother or sister who has had fraternal twins, her chances of having twins increase​​.

4. Twins can have their own secret language

Many twins develop a unique language that only they understand. This phenomenon, known as "cryptophasia," occurs in about 40% of twins. These private languages are usually created during early childhood and often disappear as the twins grow older​.

5. Twins start interacting in the womb

The bond between twins begins long before they are born. Studies have shown that twins start interacting with each other in the womb as early as 14 weeks into pregnancy. They touch, make gestures, and even appear to play together, which suggests a strong prenatal connection​.

6. Twins can be born to different fathers

While extremely rare, it is possible for fraternal twins to have different fathers. This occurs when a woman releases multiple eggs and has sexual relations with more than one partner during her fertile period. Each egg can be fertilised by sperm from different men, resulting in twins with different fathers​.

7. Identical twins have different fingerprints

Even though identical twins share nearly the same DNA, their fingerprints are different.

Fingerprints are influenced by both genetic and environmental factors during fetal development, which leads to unique patterns for each twin. This is one of the many fascinating ways identical twins can be both remarkably similar and uniquely different​.

