7 secret countries you probably haven’t heard of

These secret countries are small, remote, or simply overlooked on the world stage. Some of them have fascinating histories, unique cultures, and beautiful landscapes that would surprise you. They may not get much attention in the news, but they exist and have their own governments, borders, and citizens.

If you’re curious about discovering new destinations or learning about hidden gems in the world of geopolitics, keep reading to find out more about these lesser-known countries.

1. Tuvalu

Tuvalu is one of the smallest and least visited countries in the world. Located in the Pacific Ocean, this island nation is made up of nine tiny atolls and has a population of around 12,000 people. It is so remote that only a few flights land here each week. Tuvalu faces the challenge of rising sea levels due to climate change, which threatens its very existence.

2. Nauru

Nauru is another tiny island nation in the Pacific Ocean. With a population of just over 10,000 people, it is the third smallest country in the world by land area. Nauru became wealthy in the 20th century due to its phosphate mines, but when the resources ran out, the country faced economic challenges. Today, Nauru remains largely off the tourist radar, but it has a fascinating history and beautiful coral reefs that make it worth exploring.

3. San Marino

Tucked away in the mountains of Italy, San Marino is one of the oldest republics in the world. This small country is surrounded by Italy on all sides, and despite its small size, it has maintained its independence for centuries. San Marino’s medieval architecture, stunning views, and rich history make it a hidden gem for those looking to explore European history. Although it is not as famous as its neighbours, San Marino offers a peaceful retreat with plenty of charm.

4. Comoros

Comoros is an island nation located in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the coast of Africa. It is made up of three major islands and has a population of around 850,000 people. Comoros has a rich blend of African, Arab, and French influences due to its history of trade and colonisation. Despite its stunning beaches, Comoros is one of the least visited countries in the world, making it a truly secret destination.

5. Bhutan

Bhutan is a small, landlocked country in the Himalayas, sandwiched between India and China. The country is known for its beautiful landscapes, Buddhist monasteries, and commitment to preserving its environment. Bhutan strictly limits the number of tourists each year to protect its culture and natural beauty.

6. Kiribati

Kiribati is another island nation in the Pacific Ocean, made up of 33 atolls scattered over a vast area. Kiribati is known for its incredible marine biodiversity and stunning lagoons. However, like Tuvalu, Kiribati is also facing the threat of rising sea levels due to climate change. The government of Kiribati has even purchased land in other countries to prepare for the possibility that its islands may become uninhabitable in the future. Despite these challenges, Kiribati remains a hidden paradise for those who love the ocean.

7. Moldova

Moldova is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, bordered by Romania and Ukraine. It is one of the least visited countries in Europe, but it has a rich history and culture. Moldova is known for its beautiful countryside, wineries, and historic monasteries. The country has faced economic struggles since gaining independence from the Soviet Union, but it is slowly gaining recognition as a travel destination for those seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience.

