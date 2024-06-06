7 places people are forbidden from visiting

These forbidden places are shrouded in mystery and intrigue, and for good reason! Here are a few of them:

1. The Dome of the Rock, Jerusalem

The Dome of the Rock sits atop Jerusalem's Temple Mount. This magnificent golden structure is a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. For Muslims, it marks the spot where Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven. For Jews, it's believed to be the location of the Second Temple's Holy of Holies. Due to the immense religious significance, access for visitors is tightly controlled. Only non-Muslims are allowed entry on specific days, and even then, they must adhere to strict dress codes and security checks.

2. Poveglia, Italy

This small island off the coast of Venice has a dark and creepy history. It was once used as a quarantine station for people with deadly diseases. Centuries later, it was transformed into a mental asylum known for its harsh and allegedly cruel treatment of patients. Abandoned since the 1960s, Poveglia is rumoured to be haunted by the ghosts of those who died there.

3. Ise Grand Shrine, Japan

This Shinto shrine is one of the most sacred places in Japan. The public is only allowed to see a few outer buildings, while the inner sanctums are reserved for priests and members of the Japanese royal family. The shrine is revered as one of the holiest sites in Japan.

4. Area 51, United States

This top-secret military base in Nevada has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades. People believe it's where the government hides aliens and UFOs, but no one knows for sure what goes on there. The intense security measures surrounding the base, coupled with the government's tight-lipped stance, only fuel the fire of public curiosity.

5. Snake Island, Brazil

This island off the coast of Brazil is home to one of the most venomous snake populations in the world – the golden lancehead viper. These highly aggressive pit vipers are estimated to number anywhere from 2,000 to 5,000 on the island, making it a place where even a single misstep could be fatal. The island is so dangerous that even the Brazilian navy avoids it!

6. North Sentinel Island, India

This remote island in the Indian Ocean is home to the Sentinelese people, a tribe that has chosen to remain isolated from the outside world. Anyone who tries to come to the island risks being attacked by the Sentinelese with arrows.

7. Lascaux Caves, France

These caves in southern France are famous for their prehistoric paintings, some of which are over 20,000 years old. To protect the paintings from damage, the caves are now closed to the public.

These are just a few of the many forbidden places around the world.

