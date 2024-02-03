ADVERTISEMENT
7 must-see art galleries around the world

Anna Ajayi

For art lovers and globetrotters, visiting art galleries is more than a pastime; it's a pilgrimage.

The Louvre in Paris, France [ParisGuide]
The Louvre in Paris, France

The world is a canvas, and art is its most expressive feature, telling stories that transcend language, time, and borders.

Each gallery, listed below, offers a window into the soul of its culture, presenting works that range from classical masterpieces to avant-garde installations.

Here’s a curated list of seven must-see art galleries around the world that deserve a spot on every art enthusiast's bucket list.

No list of art galleries would be complete without mentioning The Louvre. Home to the Mona Lisa and the graceful Venus de Milo, The Louvre's vast collection spans thousands of years and hosts works from every corner of the globe. Its iconic glass pyramid entrance is just the beginning of a mesmerising journey through art history.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York [Pinterest]
The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York

For fans of modern and contemporary art, MoMA in New York City is a sanctuary. Housing Van Gogh's Starry Night and Picasso's Les Demoiselles d'Avignon, among countless other iconic pieces, MoMA offers a comprehensive look at the art movements that have shaped the 20th and 21st centuries.

Housed in a former power station on the banks of the Thames, The Tate Modern is a leader in contemporary art. Its vast turbine hall hosts large-scale installations and commissions, while the galleries feature works by Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, and other contemporary luminaries. Its industrial architecture adds an additional layer of intrigue to the art within.

The Prado Museum is an essential destination for lovers of European art. With an emphasis on Spanish masters, visitors can admire works by Velázquez, Goya, and El Greco, alongside Titian, Rubens, and Bosch. The depth and breadth of its collection offer a comprehensive journey through the history of Western art.

Nestled in the heart of the Renaissance city, The Uffizi Gallery holds the world's finest collection of Italian Renaissance art. It offers an unparalleled opportunity to see masterpieces by Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Botticelli, including the iconic Birth of Venus. The Uffizi's corridors are a testament to the enduring influence of Renaissance ideals on art and culture.

One of the largest and oldest museums in the world, The State Hermitage Museum boasts over three million items, including the largest collection of paintings on the globe. Its opulent rooms and extensive exhibits showcase works from the Stone Age to the modern day, making it a treasure trove for art lovers.

The National Gallery of Victoria [Pinterest]
The National Gallery of Victoria
The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is the jewel in the crown of the Australian art scene. With a vast collection that spans European, Asian, Oceanian, and American art, the NGV offers a diverse panorama of global art. Its commitment to showcasing Indigenous Australian art makes it a unique cultural experience, providing insights into the rich artistic heritage of Australia's First Peoples.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

