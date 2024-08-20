ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

Anna Ajayi

You'd be more comfortable in these prisons than in your own home.

These are some of the most luxurious prisons in the world [DefenseNigeria]
These are some of the most luxurious prisons in the world [DefenseNigeria]

When you think of a prison, you likely imagine cold, dark cells, harsh conditions, and a complete lack of comfort.

Recommended articles

However, some prisons around the world challenge this stereotype. In fact, these luxurious prisons are so well-equipped and comfortable that they might even make you question whether your own apartment measures up!

Let’s take a look at seven of the most luxurious prisons in the world, where the facilities are so impressive that they could easily be mistaken for upscale hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT
Halden Prison [BBC]
Halden Prison [BBC] Pulse Nigeria

Halden Prison, located in Norway, is often dubbed the "world’s most humane prison." It’s designed to resemble a college campus rather than a traditional jail. The cells here are more like cosy dorm rooms, featuring flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Inmates have access to a wide range of activities, including a music studio, a library, and even a gym where they can work out.

Bastøy Prison [Wordpress]
Bastøy Prison [Wordpress] Pulse Nigeria

Norway is known for its progressive prison system, and Bastøy Prison is another prime example. Situated on a picturesque island, this prison allows inmates to live in small, charming cottages. There are no fences, and the prisoners can freely roam around the island, engage in fishing, farming, and enjoy outdoor sports like tennis. The goal here is rehabilitation, and the environment is designed to foster a sense of normalcy and community.

ADVERTISEMENT
HMP Addiewell [EdinburgNews]
HMP Addiewell [EdinburgNews] Pulse Nigeria

HMP Addiewell in Scotland takes a unique approach by treating its prisoners as "learners." The prison focuses on education and personal development, offering various vocational training programs. The cells here are modern and well-furnished, with access to private showers and TVs. The overall atmosphere is one of respect and rehabilitation, making it one of the most luxurious prisons in the UK.

Justice Center Leoben [crimeandcuriosities]
Justice Center Leoben [crimeandcuriosities] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Justice Center Leoben in Austria looks more like a modern apartment complex than a prison. This facility is known for its striking architecture, with large glass windows and an open-plan design. Inmates enjoy private rooms with en-suite bathrooms, and they can spend their days in communal areas that are bright, clean, and comfortable.

Aranjuez Prison [TheNewsmen]
Aranjuez Prison [TheNewsmen] Pulse Nigeria

Aranjuez Prison in Spain is known as a "family-friendly" prison. It’s the only prison in the world where children can live with their incarcerated parents. The cells are designed to accommodate families, with colourful decor and play areas for children.

ADVERTISEMENT
Champ-Dollon Prison [LeTemps]
Champ-Dollon Prison [LeTemps] Pulse Nigeria

Champ-Dollon Prison in Switzerland is a modern facility that focuses on reducing overcrowding while offering inmates a comfortable environment. The cells are spacious, with large windows, comfortable beds, and access to private bathrooms. Inmates have access to various amenities, including a gym, outdoor spaces, and educational programs, all aimed at supporting their rehabilitation.

Otago Corrections Facility [HawkinsNZ]
Otago Corrections Facility [HawkinsNZ] Pulse Nigeria

The Otago Corrections Facility in New Zealand offers its inmates a range of vocational training programs, including dairy farming, catering, and engineering. The cells are clean, well-lit, and furnished with modern amenities. The prison emphasises skills development to prepare inmates for life after their release, making it one of the most progressive and luxurious prisons in the Southern Hemisphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Mixed-gender prisons: where they are and how they work

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should be in the delivery room with your wife

5 reasons you should be in the delivery room with your wife

10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024

10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024

5 warning signs your body needs a detox

5 warning signs your body needs a detox

7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

Why You're Unemployed: Stop making these 5 common mistakes during interviews

Why You're Unemployed: Stop making these 5 common mistakes during interviews

Nigerian women who've won Miss World and international pageants

Nigerian women who've won Miss World and international pageants

5 signs you are not compatible with your current partner

5 signs you are not compatible with your current partner

How long does it take for gum to digest once swallowed?

How long does it take for gum to digest once swallowed?

Why the women in this tribe breastfeed animals

Why the women in this tribe breastfeed animals

5 ways you can use baby oil as an adult

5 ways you can use baby oil as an adult

How to easily remove blood stains on bed sheets

How to easily remove blood stains on bed sheets

5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits [Health]

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

Wedding rings

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring