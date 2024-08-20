7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

However, some prisons around the world challenge this stereotype. In fact, these luxurious prisons are so well-equipped and comfortable that they might even make you question whether your own apartment measures up!

Let’s take a look at seven of the most luxurious prisons in the world, where the facilities are so impressive that they could easily be mistaken for upscale hotels.

1. Halden Prison – Norway

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Halden Prison, located in Norway, is often dubbed the "world’s most humane prison." It’s designed to resemble a college campus rather than a traditional jail. The cells here are more like cosy dorm rooms, featuring flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Inmates have access to a wide range of activities, including a music studio, a library, and even a gym where they can work out.

2. Bastøy Prison – Norway

Pulse Nigeria

Norway is known for its progressive prison system, and Bastøy Prison is another prime example. Situated on a picturesque island, this prison allows inmates to live in small, charming cottages. There are no fences, and the prisoners can freely roam around the island, engage in fishing, farming, and enjoy outdoor sports like tennis. The goal here is rehabilitation, and the environment is designed to foster a sense of normalcy and community.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. HMP Addiewell – Scotland

Pulse Nigeria

HMP Addiewell in Scotland takes a unique approach by treating its prisoners as "learners." The prison focuses on education and personal development, offering various vocational training programs. The cells here are modern and well-furnished, with access to private showers and TVs. The overall atmosphere is one of respect and rehabilitation, making it one of the most luxurious prisons in the UK.

4. Justice Center Leoben – Austria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Justice Center Leoben in Austria looks more like a modern apartment complex than a prison. This facility is known for its striking architecture, with large glass windows and an open-plan design. Inmates enjoy private rooms with en-suite bathrooms, and they can spend their days in communal areas that are bright, clean, and comfortable.

5. Aranjuez Prison – Spain

Pulse Nigeria

Aranjuez Prison in Spain is known as a "family-friendly" prison. It’s the only prison in the world where children can live with their incarcerated parents. The cells are designed to accommodate families, with colourful decor and play areas for children.

6. Champ-Dollon Prison – Switzerland

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Champ-Dollon Prison in Switzerland is a modern facility that focuses on reducing overcrowding while offering inmates a comfortable environment. The cells are spacious, with large windows, comfortable beds, and access to private bathrooms. Inmates have access to various amenities, including a gym, outdoor spaces, and educational programs, all aimed at supporting their rehabilitation.

7. Otago Corrections Facility – New Zealand

Pulse Nigeria

The Otago Corrections Facility in New Zealand offers its inmates a range of vocational training programs, including dairy farming, catering, and engineering. The cells are clean, well-lit, and furnished with modern amenities. The prison emphasises skills development to prepare inmates for life after their release, making it one of the most progressive and luxurious prisons in the Southern Hemisphere.

ADVERTISEMENT