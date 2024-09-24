ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The Church of Satan and 5 other youngest religions in the world

Anna Ajayi

Some of these religions may seem unconventional compared to the ones we’re used to.

The Church of Satan [YouthToday]
The Church of Satan [YouthToday]

Religion has been a part of human history for thousands of years, but not all religions are ancient.

Recommended articles

Some have formed in the last few decades, and despite their young age, they have followers around the world. These modern faiths are unique in their beliefs, practices, and origins, and they have captured the interest of people seeking new ways to connect spiritually or philosophically.

The Church of Satan [YouthToday]
The Church of Satan [YouthToday] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1966 by Anton LaVey, the Church of Satan is a group that follows LaVeyan Satanism, a philosophy that promotes individualism, self-indulgence, and rejection of traditional religious beliefs. While it is associated with the occult and dark imagery, it is important to note that the Church of Satan does not worship a literal Satan. Instead, Satan is seen as a symbol of human rebellion against traditional authority and dogma.

Scientology [NorthAmerican]
Scientology [NorthAmerican] Pulse Nigeria

Scientology was founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1953. It focuses on the spiritual well-being of the individual through self-awareness and personal growth. Scientologists believe that humans are immortal spiritual beings known as "thetans." The religion teaches that by following specific techniques, individuals can achieve a higher state of consciousness and understanding of their true selves. Scientology has gained popularity in many countries, especially in the United States, and has been embraced by some celebrities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Falun Gong [Flickr]
Falun Gong [Flickr] Pulse Nigeria

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a spiritual practice that originated in China in the early 1990s, founded by Li Hongzhi. It combines meditation, gentle exercises, and teachings based on truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. While it is not a religion in the traditional sense, Falun Gong followers consider it a spiritual practice that promotes physical and mental well-being. The Chinese government banned the practice in 1999, but it continues to have millions of followers worldwide.

Raelism [X.com]
Raelism [X.com] Pulse Nigeria

Raelism, founded by Claude Vorilhon (Rael) in 1974, teaches that life on Earth was created by an extraterrestrial species known as the Elohim. Followers believe that these beings visited Earth thousands of years ago and influenced human development. Raelism promotes world peace, democracy, and scientific advancement. Its teachings include the belief in cloning and other advanced technologies to enhance human life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jediism [MELMagazine]
Jediism [MELMagazine] Pulse Nigeria

Inspired by the Star Wars films, Jediism emerged as a religion in the early 2000s. Jediism teaches the importance of self-improvement, mindfulness, and inner peace, drawing from the fictional Jedi characters in Star Wars. Jediists follow the Jedi Code, which includes values such as wisdom, serenity, and harmony with the world. While some see Jediism as more of a philosophy than a religion, it has attracted followers globally.

Pastafarianism [Wikipedia]
Pastafarianism [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Also known as the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, Pastafarianism was founded in 2005 as a parody religion. It was created by Bobby Henderson to protest the teaching of intelligent design in schools. Pastafarianism mocks the argument that creationism should be taught alongside evolution, and its followers humorously believe that a giant Flying Spaghetti Monster created the universe. Though not meant to be taken seriously, it has sparked debates on religious freedom and education.

ALSO READ: 5 of the world’s oldest religions

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s how drinking water can help you lose weight

Here’s how drinking water can help you lose weight

Jaiye Jaiye Ville: Cookout & music rave thrills Lagos with fun, food, prizes

Jaiye Jaiye Ville: Cookout & music rave thrills Lagos with fun, food, prizes

The Church of Satan and 5 other youngest religions in the world

The Church of Satan and 5 other youngest religions in the world

5 menstrual disorders you should know about

5 menstrual disorders you should know about

TECNO’s SPARK 30 transforms visions at Transformers One movie premieres

TECNO’s SPARK 30 transforms visions at Transformers One movie premieres

How to help someone in an abusive relationship

How to help someone in an abusive relationship

Abisola Abolaji Omolade champions a new era in fashion with style magnate

Abisola Abolaji Omolade champions a new era in fashion with style magnate

How to stop being emotionally attached to someone

How to stop being emotionally attached to someone

5 common causes of genital itching and how to treat

5 common causes of genital itching and how to treat

5 amazing health benefits of lime water

5 amazing health benefits of lime water

Fibriod Crisis: Europe-based lady share ordeal, her experience in Nigerian hospital

Fibriod Crisis: Europe-based lady share ordeal, her experience in Nigerian hospital

7 most expensive perfumes in the world

7 most expensive perfumes in the world

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? [Mom.com]

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? What to know

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's book festival is back for its 6th edition on October 26

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Hairstyle for girls with big foreheads

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

Why women get pregnant with no symptoms [iStock]

Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born