The Church of Satan and 5 other youngest religions in the world

Some have formed in the last few decades, and despite their young age, they have followers around the world. These modern faiths are unique in their beliefs, practices, and origins, and they have captured the interest of people seeking new ways to connect spiritually or philosophically.

1. The Church of Satan

Founded in 1966 by Anton LaVey, the Church of Satan is a group that follows LaVeyan Satanism, a philosophy that promotes individualism, self-indulgence, and rejection of traditional religious beliefs. While it is associated with the occult and dark imagery, it is important to note that the Church of Satan does not worship a literal Satan. Instead, Satan is seen as a symbol of human rebellion against traditional authority and dogma.

2. Scientology

Scientology was founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1953. It focuses on the spiritual well-being of the individual through self-awareness and personal growth. Scientologists believe that humans are immortal spiritual beings known as "thetans." The religion teaches that by following specific techniques, individuals can achieve a higher state of consciousness and understanding of their true selves. Scientology has gained popularity in many countries, especially in the United States, and has been embraced by some celebrities.

3. Falun Gong

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a spiritual practice that originated in China in the early 1990s, founded by Li Hongzhi. It combines meditation, gentle exercises, and teachings based on truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. While it is not a religion in the traditional sense, Falun Gong followers consider it a spiritual practice that promotes physical and mental well-being. The Chinese government banned the practice in 1999, but it continues to have millions of followers worldwide.

4. Raelism

Raelism, founded by Claude Vorilhon (Rael) in 1974, teaches that life on Earth was created by an extraterrestrial species known as the Elohim. Followers believe that these beings visited Earth thousands of years ago and influenced human development. Raelism promotes world peace, democracy, and scientific advancement. Its teachings include the belief in cloning and other advanced technologies to enhance human life.

5. Jediism

Inspired by the Star Wars films, Jediism emerged as a religion in the early 2000s. Jediism teaches the importance of self-improvement, mindfulness, and inner peace, drawing from the fictional Jedi characters in Star Wars. Jediists follow the Jedi Code, which includes values such as wisdom, serenity, and harmony with the world. While some see Jediism as more of a philosophy than a religion, it has attracted followers globally.

6. Pastafarianism

Also known as the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, Pastafarianism was founded in 2005 as a parody religion. It was created by Bobby Henderson to protest the teaching of intelligent design in schools. Pastafarianism mocks the argument that creationism should be taught alongside evolution, and its followers humorously believe that a giant Flying Spaghetti Monster created the universe. Though not meant to be taken seriously, it has sparked debates on religious freedom and education.