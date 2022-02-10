5 Valentine's day movies for children of all ages

1. Shrek:

Arguably a classic, Shrek is a great movie to watch on Valentine's Day with your kids. It is funny and heartwarming, and it has something for everyone. The story revolves round a grumpy ogre who goes on a journey to save his beloved Fiona from a dragon, and along the way he learns what it truly means to be loved.

The tale is a perfect description of finding love, without the themes more common to adult shows, making it perfect for every child.

2. Be my Valentine, Charlie Brown:

This Valentine's day classic is a perfect way to celebrate Valentine's day with your child. It tells the story of Charlie Brown and his friends, who are trying to get over their Valentine's Day jitters in order to enjoy the holiday properly. The film has something for everyone; it deals with love, relationships, friendship and more!

In the movie, Charlie Brown learns that Valentine's day is about more than just receiving gifts and chocolates. It is a time to express your feelings for those you care about, even if it means making a fool of yourself in the process!

3. Aladdin:

Disney's very own Valentine's day classic, Aladdin is a must-watch for kids and adults alike. The story revolves round the titular character who falls in love with Princess Jasmine at first sight but doesn't know how to approach her because he is not rich or of royal blood.

The film has all the ingredients that Valentine's Day is supposed to have; humor, action, adventure and of course, romance. And it has a veritable lesson within- that love can occur between any two people, regardless of social class and status.

It is a great Valentine's Day movie for kids because it teaches them about the true meaning of Valentine's day- that love has no limits or boundaries and anyone can fall in love with anyone, regardless of their background.

4. The Princess and The Frog:

The Princess and The Frog is another Valentine's Day classic that you can watch with your child. It tells the story of a young girl who lives in New Orleans (where Valentine's day was started) and her quest to make it big on Valentine's day.

She meets up with a frog prince, falls in love and then realizes what really matters- finding true happiness through self-love instead of money or fame.

This movie is perfect for kids because it teaches them about loving themselves first before looking for someone else to fill those voids within us all; something we adults don't understand until later in our lives but need to know right now!

5. Tall girl:

This Netflix original Valentine's Day movie is an instant classic. It tells the story of a tall girl who falls for a short boy and has to overcome their differences in order to be together.

It shows kids how love isn't always easy but can still be found even when there are obstacles that stand in its way, teaching them about perseverance while also giving them something sweet to watch on Valentine's day!