5 types of tummy fat, and how to get rid of them

Anna Ajayi

Getting rid of tummy fat is a common goal for many out there.

Why does the tummy accumulate fat? [Pinterest]
Why does the tummy accumulate fat?

Once we know why, we can neutralise the fats by following a specific diet and workout. Let's check out different kinds of tummy fats and how to get rid of them:

Excessive alcohol consumption can cause you to gain weight around your stomach. This happens because alcohol has calories that can turn into belly fat.

Alcohol belly
Alcohol belly Pulse Nigeria

In order to deal with this problem, you will have to stop drinking alcohol and start eating more fruits and vegetables. Water is also a good choice because it doesn’t have any calories and it helps keep you hydrated.

Life can be stressful, and sometimes that stress shows up as tummy fat. When stressed, the body releases cortisol, a hormone associated with weight gain, particularly around the abdominal area. To reduce stress and its effects on your body, try adding relaxing activities to your daily routine. Simple activities like meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises can help manage stress levels. You must also try to sleep at least eight hours a day and avoid unhealthy foods.

Eating too much sugar can lead to a buildup of visceral fat around your organs, causing your belly to protrude. To combat this, cut down on sugary snacks and drinks. Choose whole foods that are rich in nutrients, and watch out for hidden sugars in processed items. Staying active with regular exercise is key to controlling and preventing a sugar belly.

Not exercising can lead to fat buildup in your belly. When you’re inactive, your metabolism slows down, which can cause extra fat to be stored. To prevent this, make sure to exercise regularly.

Aim for a balanced routine that includes cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises to increase metabolism and turn fat into muscles.

The types of belly fat [iStcok]
The types of belly fat
Bloating is sometimes caused by menstrual cycles, water retention, gas, or indigestion, creating a temporary but uncomfortable swelling. To manage a bloating belly, try to pinpoint and avoid foods that contribute to bloating. Stay hydrated, eat good food, and consider adding probiotics to your diet for a healthier gut and less bloating.

