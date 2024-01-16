5 types of tummy fat, and how to get rid of them

Once we know why, we can neutralise the fats by following a specific diet and workout. Let's check out different kinds of tummy fats and how to get rid of them:

Alcohol belly

Excessive alcohol consumption can cause you to gain weight around your stomach. This happens because alcohol has calories that can turn into belly fat.

In order to deal with this problem, you will have to stop drinking alcohol and start eating more fruits and vegetables. Water is also a good choice because it doesn’t have any calories and it helps keep you hydrated.

Stress belly

Life can be stressful, and sometimes that stress shows up as tummy fat. When stressed, the body releases cortisol, a hormone associated with weight gain, particularly around the abdominal area. To reduce stress and its effects on your body, try adding relaxing activities to your daily routine. Simple activities like meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises can help manage stress levels. You must also try to sleep at least eight hours a day and avoid unhealthy foods.

Sugar belly

Eating too much sugar can lead to a buildup of visceral fat around your organs, causing your belly to protrude. To combat this, cut down on sugary snacks and drinks. Choose whole foods that are rich in nutrients, and watch out for hidden sugars in processed items. Staying active with regular exercise is key to controlling and preventing a sugar belly.

Inactive belly

Not exercising can lead to fat buildup in your belly. When you’re inactive, your metabolism slows down, which can cause extra fat to be stored. To prevent this, make sure to exercise regularly.

Aim for a balanced routine that includes cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises to increase metabolism and turn fat into muscles.

Bloated belly