5 types of people you will meet at the ATM these days

The last time I saw that many people at the ATM I was at the university, and since then, portable point of sale (POS) machines have been everywhere. Almost everyone has discarded bank ATMs, and go POS machines to withdraw. But with the new policy, everyone is rushing to back banks to get new notes and POS operators are charging exorbitantly.
Ever since the enforcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria's policy of integrating new notes, automated teller machines (ATMs) have been flooded with people trying to withdraw money.
Here is how people act when they want to withdraw at a bank's ATM machine these days.
1. Those who come with 15 ATM cards
Those who took all their friend's and families' ATM cards and came to withdraw for everyone, and then you have to wait for them to do so. They will end up withdrawing all the money there.
2. Those bankers who are using their authority to cut the queue
Bankers might also come out of the bank to withdraw money for ‘official’ purposes when it’s not official.
3. Those who don’t care about the queue
These sets of people are willing to push anyone, so they can withdraw. They do not care about the order, they came for chaos, as long as they can withdraw their money.
4. Those who complain a lot
Yes, we know the state of the country is bad, but have you considered standing in silence? We don’t need you to give a situation report.
5. Those who use a sob story to cut the queue
There is a set of people who are ready to cut the queue by having a sob story to tell everyone. There is a huge emergency for which they have to withdraw ‘sharp, sharp.’
