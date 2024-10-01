ADVERTISEMENT
5 things Nigerian parents and grandparents enjoyed we don’t have anymore

Temi Iwalaiye

The general hike in food, clothes, petrol, and everything has left the lives of many Nigerians living very uncomfortable lives, but this wasn't always the case.

Things Nigerian parents and grandparents enjoyed [Shuttershock]

Millennials and Generation Z are facing a growing sense of loneliness and depression. In Nigeria, as well as globally, those born between the 1980s and 2012 have lived through unprecedented challenges, including wars and massive inflation.

Things started going downhill in Nigeria in the mid and late 80s, particularly after the oil boom. Our parents and grandparents experienced better days in several ways:

In those days, primary and secondary education were completely free.

The Unity Party of Nigeria made education free and universal at the primary and other levels across five states in the southwestern region: Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Bendel, and Oyo.

While universal basic education still exists today, the quality of education, and even the learning environment, has drastically declined.

Back then, a secondary school leaving certificate was often enough to secure a job as a civil servant, filling vacancies left by colonialists. Having a trade or craft meant you could live a comfortable life.

Additionally, trade and commerce boomed, as the country had fewer imports and more local production.

Nowadays, even PhD holders find it difficult to get good-paying jobs.

What did our parents and grand parents enjoy [istockphoto]

University attendance was rare, and competition for spots was high, but those who attended enjoyed a lot of benefits. Hostels were clean and well-maintained, and students even received stipends from the government.

Today, public university hostels are overcrowded and poorly maintained, and with the government pushing for universities to become more independent, tuition fees have become unaffordable for the average person.

I remember my parents changing cars frequently, but nowadays, cars are reserved for only the upper class. Back then, once you had a stable job or a successful business, it was easy to afford a decent car.

Many people with government jobs were provided with houses at little to no rent. Land was also much more affordable, and building materials like cement and blocks were cheap, making it easier to build homes.

Today, renting even a small room costs a fortune, with landlords and agents charging exorbitant fees without providing much value.

In many ways, it’s clear that the "better days" our parents and grandparents enjoyed are truly a thing of the past, and it’s not just nostalgia talking.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

