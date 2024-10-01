5 things Nigerian parents and grandparents enjoyed we don’t have anymore

Things started going downhill in Nigeria in the mid and late 80s, particularly after the oil boom. Our parents and grandparents experienced better days in several ways:

1. Free education

In those days, primary and secondary education were completely free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Unity Party of Nigeria made education free and universal at the primary and other levels across five states in the southwestern region: Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Bendel, and Oyo.

While universal basic education still exists today, the quality of education, and even the learning environment, has drastically declined.

2. Plenty jobs and low unemployment

Back then, a secondary school leaving certificate was often enough to secure a job as a civil servant, filling vacancies left by colonialists. Having a trade or craft meant you could live a comfortable life.

Additionally, trade and commerce boomed, as the country had fewer imports and more local production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, even PhD holders find it difficult to get good-paying jobs.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Better university education

University attendance was rare, and competition for spots was high, but those who attended enjoyed a lot of benefits. Hostels were clean and well-maintained, and students even received stipends from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, public university hostels are overcrowded and poorly maintained, and with the government pushing for universities to become more independent, tuition fees have become unaffordable for the average person.

4. Easier access to cars

I remember my parents changing cars frequently, but nowadays, cars are reserved for only the upper class. Back then, once you had a stable job or a successful business, it was easy to afford a decent car.

ALSO READ: 5 people reminisce about the best things their parents have ever done for them

5. Affordable housing

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people with government jobs were provided with houses at little to no rent. Land was also much more affordable, and building materials like cement and blocks were cheap, making it easier to build homes.

Today, renting even a small room costs a fortune, with landlords and agents charging exorbitant fees without providing much value.