5 people reminisce about the best things their parents have ever done for them

They are like God's angels on Earth, entrusted with the divine task of guiding and caring for us. They do the Lord’s work so well, it’s baffling.

In honour of this special Parent's Day, we spoke with five young Nigerians, who share unforgettable things their parents have done for them:

Doyin

ADVERTISEMENT

"My parents have done a lot for me, and I really appreciate that they gave me the freedom to explore while growing up. They also made the tools available for me to explore my passion without judgment. That decision has shaped me into who I am today, and that is the one thing I will never forget."

Joe

"I remember when I got expelled from school in 400 level. The expulsion hit me hard, and I felt terrible about it, almost to the point of depression. I was going home, expecting my parents to judge and scold me for coming home after being expelled from school, But they showed me so much compassion and made me feel safe instead of a failure. They said things would be fine, and I had to sit back and think about who I really was and how my actions affected people around me. They never insulted me or made me feel terrible, and I finally got over being expelled after the school pardoned me, and I was able to resume school, finish my 400 level and graduate. I see this as a major turning point in my whole life. It gave me perspective on what I wanted during that period with that state of mind. That eventually shaped and patterned who I am today and who I know I'm going to be in the nearest future."

Hillary

"Growing up, I was addicted to playing computer games. One of the best things my parents did for me, which I hated back then but now I will always appreciate, was the fact that they gave me proper discipline. One time I went to play computer games and got home late because of it. That day, my parents flogged the hell out of me and since that day my addiction for computer games dropped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, I am more focused on computer creativity rather than time-wasting games. Which is what I'm making a living on today."

Debo

"I will always be grateful to my parents for never shutting me up when I was a kid.

They gave me the freedom to express myself as I was a very weird child, but they never made me feel stupid for it. They always encouraged my uniqueness and creativity. I later found out that not a lot of children had that same freedom. No matter how crazy what I said was, my parents never shunned me. They would only lovingly correct me.

I remember an instance when I said I don't want to be pregnant for nine months but 12 months instead. My mom simply laughed and said I should pray to never be pregnant for 12 months. They never shut me up. They only taught me and gave me the freedom to express myself."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kess

"I love my dad so much. That man single-handedly raised me himself, and I will forever be grateful for his impact on my life.

I remember an instance growing up and this is one I will never forget. Because I am the only boy in my family, my dad always doted on me and provided me with all the basics he could afford. One day, I got back from school very sad because my teacher had flogged me. Would you believe that he went to school the next day? As soon as I pointed in the direction of the teacher that flogged me, my dad jumped at him and beat him to a pulp. As if that was not enough, he seized his bike and parked it in front of our compound. Then he gave my teacher a condition that he can only collect his bike back after he has paid a 'commission fee.' No teacher ever laid hands on me after that day.

Thinking back, I was so blessed to have a father that would go all out for his kid. He's late now. I wish he was still alive for me to pamper him and show him the world, but unfortunately, it's too late. I miss him."

As we celebrate Parent's Day, let's take a moment to cherish and honour our amazing parents while they are still with us. Life is unpredictable, and we cannot afford to take their presence for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, pick up your phone and call Mum and Dad to let them know how much you appreciate all they've done for you. End the conversation with a meaningful "I love you."

Let's show our gratitude and love to our parents while we still have the chance to do so.