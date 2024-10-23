ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 things Hallelujah Challenge exposes about the Nigerian situation

Temi Iwalaiye

Many young people stay awake until 11:59 to sing praises and pray to God via a live stream.

The Hallelujah Challenge [gistlover]
The Hallelujah Challenge [gistlover]

The Hallelujah Challenge started in June 2017. It is convened by Nigerian gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey as a 30-day midnight praise and worship session on Instagram Live.

Recommended articles

The challenge gained popularity, drawing millions of participants worldwide via social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Mixlr who joined in nightly to praise and worship God by 11:59.

Since then, the Hallelujah Challenge has become a recurring event culminating in the Hallelujah festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nigeria, many people have turned to God for help with what should be the government’s responsibility.

The government is expected to provide jobs, affordable education, accessible food, and other essential services.

However, due to economic hardship, people are now praying for these basic needs themselves.

Some even ask God for things like a new phone or laptop because they feel hopeless—believing that if God doesn’t intervene, they won’t be able to afford it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This adds a materialistic dimension to Nigerian Christianity and instead makes them rely on God and not the government.

Among young Nigerians, three major prayer requests stand out: the desire to get married, find a job or leave the country.

It’s common to hear people constantly praying for these things. Other common prayer requests include prayers for pregnancy or physical healing.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Hallelujah Challenge miracle [Instagram/Nathanielblow]
A Hallelujah Challenge miracle [Instagram/Nathanielblow] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: How Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah challenge impacted corporate worship in Nigerian churches

While not everyone receives a miracle, some people certainly do.

There are stories of people who, after dressing like their miracle (such as wearing a wedding gown during prayer), found themselves married the following year.

The hope that their prayers will be answered fuels their dedication to these long sessions of prayer and praise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, if one prayer request gets answered this year, they will come back next year for another prayer request.

Many Nigerians and Africans grew up with deeply spiritual parents who anointed their heads with oil and took them to church and pastors regularly.

Now, faced with the harsh realities of adulthood, this generation finds itself becoming just as religious as their parents, relying on faith to cope with the challenges of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the dire state of the economy, Nigerians are choosing hope over despair.

When things seem bleak, it would be easy to give up but instead, many Nigerians are holding onto faith.

One of the psychological benefits of religion is that it provides a sense of hope, which can reduce feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts—even if that hope is not for the present but for eternity.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why aloe vera plant is a must in your home

Why aloe vera plant is a must in your home

What women secretly wish men would do after getting intimate

What women secretly wish men would do after getting intimate

The right way to store onions so they last longer

The right way to store onions so they last longer

5 weirdest world records you didn't know were broken

5 weirdest world records you didn't know were broken

5 things Hallelujah Challenge exposes about the Nigerian situation

5 things Hallelujah Challenge exposes about the Nigerian situation

Did he shift your womb or not? 5 reasons for stomach pain after sex

Did he shift your womb or not? 5 reasons for stomach pain after sex

Sending Underage House helps to School Doesn’t Justify Their Employment, Say Stakeholders

Sending Underage House helps to School Doesn’t Justify Their Employment, Say Stakeholders

7 exotic animal milk you didn't know people could drink

7 exotic animal milk you didn't know people could drink

What different breast pains mean and when to see a doctor

What different breast pains mean and when to see a doctor

6 African countries without the malaria parasite

6 African countries without the malaria parasite

7 languages that are slowly dying out

7 languages that are slowly dying out

Why does your urine change colour? Here's what it means

Why does your urine change colour? Here's what it means

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best-dressed guests at Peterson and Prudent wedding

Best aso-ebi colour combo this year? See top looks from Peterson & Prudent's wedding

L-R: General Manager, Ebonylife Place, Mr. Michael Williams, Head of the Ebonylife Creative Academy, Mr. Drikus Volschenk, Head Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, Hari Elluru, Marketing Manager, LG Electronics, Mr. Paul Mba at the LG Electronics and Ebonylife Creative Academy partnership press conference held at Ebonylife Place Victoria Island Lagos today

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

Colgate lights up Big Brother Naija

Everyday items you should never share [TheReflector]

5 everyday items you should never share and why