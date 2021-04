On April 2, 2021, popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey released his new single, 'Hallelujah Again.'

The song started trending because of Nathaniel Bassey's trumpet solo. Bassey is considered to be an expert player of the trumpet. The song is a worship song aboard an Afro-Fusion percussion.

Nigerians have been reacting and here are some of the best reactions;