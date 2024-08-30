ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Is milk really good for you? 5 surprising side effects

Anna Ajayi

Could it be that milk has hidden downsides?

Is milk really good for you? [iStock]
Is milk really good for you? [iStock]

Milk has long been associated with strong bones and essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D.

Recommended articles

For many, taking milk is a daily ritual, and it's widely promoted as a beneficial part of our diet from childhood through adulthood. However, recent studies and discussions have started to question whether milk is as beneficial as once thought.

Could it be that milk, often thought to be an essential source of nutrition, might have hidden downsides?

Some experts are raising concerns about potential side effects that could affect certain individuals. From digestive issues to potential links with chronic diseases, milk's impact on our health may be more complex than we have been led to believe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five surprising side effects of drinking milk that you might not be aware of.

One of the most common issues with milk is lactose intolerance. Lactose is a sugar found in milk, and many people, especially as they age, lose the ability to digest it properly. This can lead to uncomfortable symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. For those with lactose intolerance, even a small amount of milk can cause a lot of digestive distress. It's estimated that about 65% of the world’s population has some form of lactose intolerance, making this a widespread issue that challenges the idea of milk being universally beneficial.

ALSO READ: 5 substitutes to cowmilk if you're lactose intolerant

ADVERTISEMENT

Milk consumption has been linked to skin problems, particularly acne. Some studies suggest that the hormones present in cow's milk can stimulate the production of oil in our skin, leading to clogged pores and acne breakouts.

Milk consumption has been linked to skin problems [AaronWallace]
Milk consumption has been linked to skin problems [AaronWallace] Pulse Nigeria

While not everyone will experience this side effect, individuals who are prone to acne might find that reducing or eliminating milk from their diet helps improve their skin condition. This potential link makes milk a controversial choice for those seeking clear and healthy skin.

Milk is one of the most common food allergens, especially in children. Milk allergy is different from lactose intolerance, involving an immune response to the proteins found in milk. Symptoms can range from mild (such as hives or digestive problems) to severe (such as anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening). While some children outgrow milk allergies, others may continue to experience allergic reactions into adulthood. This side effect makes it important to be cautious when introducing milk into a child's diet and to monitor for any allergic responses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, while milk is promoted for its bone-strengthening properties due to its calcium content, some research suggests it may not be as beneficial as once believed. High milk consumption has been linked in some studies to an increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis. The reasoning behind this is not fully understood, but some researchers believe that the acidifying effect of milk might lead the body to leach calcium from the bones to neutralise the acid, potentially weakening them over time.

Milk contains saturated fat [PETA]
Milk contains saturated fat [PETA] Pulse Nigeria

Milk contains saturated fat, which has been associated with higher cholesterol levels and an increased risk of heart disease. While low-fat and fat-free milk options are available, full-fat milk, which many prefer for its taste and texture, can contribute to the intake of unhealthy fats. Individuals who are watching their heart health or managing cholesterol levels may need to reconsider their milk consumption or opt for plant-based alternatives that are lower in saturated fats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 most dangerous fashion choices for women

5 most dangerous fashion choices for women

Is milk really good for you? 5 surprising side effects

Is milk really good for you? 5 surprising side effects

Can rice water help you lose weight? What to know

Can rice water help you lose weight? What to know

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada stew

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada stew

Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

When’s the best time to introduce solid foods to your baby?

When’s the best time to introduce solid foods to your baby?

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

8 ways you might be cheating on your partner, besides physical infidelity

8 ways you might be cheating on your partner, besides physical infidelity

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Do you want dimples? Here are 5 ways to create them for yourself

Do you want dimples? Here are 5 ways to create them for yourself

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Senior Brand Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho; Executive Director, Lexcel Group, Wale Majolagbe; The Oloritun Oloja Estate, Chief Adedayo Ajakore; and Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Gbemileke Lawal; during the official relaunch of Seaman's Schnapps held in Lagos.

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Cue...the sugar mask party!

Cue...the sugar mask party!

A teen struggles with low self-esteem [freepik]

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Nigerian Doctor Dr Richard Okoye popularly known as Dr Savealife

Nigerians' Abroad in Healthcare Crisis: Know this before you Japa!