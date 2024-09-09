5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

However, some societies have adapted to living underground, either by choice or out of necessity. These underground communities have thrived in different parts of the world for centuries, with people building homes, businesses, and entire lives beneath the surface.

1. Coober Pedy, Australia

Coober Pedy is a small town in South Australia known as the “opal capital of the world.” Many of its residents live underground to escape the extreme heat of the desert, where temperatures can soar to over 40°C (104°F) during the summer. The underground homes, known as "dugouts," provide natural insulation, keeping the inhabitants cool in the heat and warm during the colder months. Coober Pedy is home to underground shops, churches, and even hotels, making it one of the most well-known underground communities in the world.

2. Cappadocia, Turkey

In the heart of Turkey lies Cappadocia, a region famous for its unique rock formations and underground cities. Dating back thousands of years, these subterranean cities were initially carved into soft volcanic rock as protection from invasions. One of the most famous underground cities in Cappadocia is Derinkuyu, which could house up to 20,000 people. These cities had multiple levels, with living spaces, food storage, and even churches and schools. Today, some of these ancient underground dwellings are still in use, while others have been turned into tourist attractions.

3. Setenil de las Bodegas, Spain

Setenil de las Bodegas is a small town in southern Spain where many homes and businesses are built directly into the cliffs of a narrow river gorge. Rather than excavating fully underground, the town’s residents have incorporated the natural rock formations into their homes, with some structures nestled under large overhanging rocks. This unique setup not only provides natural protection from the weather but also creates a beautiful and unusual landscape. The town is famous for its whitewashed buildings that seamlessly blend into the rocky surroundings.

4. Matmata, Tunisia

Matmata is a small Berber village in southern Tunisia where residents live in underground dwellings that are carved out of the soft sandstone. These homes are built around large pits that act as courtyards, with rooms dug into the walls of the pit. This underground living style helps protect inhabitants from the intense heat of the desert. Matmata gained international fame when some of its homes were used as filming locations for the “Star Wars” movies, attracting tourists to this unique underground community.

5. Beijing’s Underground City, China

During the Cold War era, Beijing constructed an extensive underground city designed to shelter residents in the event of a nuclear attack. Known as the "Underground Great Wall," this vast network of tunnels spans over 85 square kilometres (33 square miles) beneath the city. While it was never used for its intended purpose, parts of the underground city have since been repurposed into living quarters for some of Beijing’s residents, particularly migrant workers who seek affordable housing in the crowded metropolis.

