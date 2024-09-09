ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

Anna Ajayi

These communities have found unique ways to make their homes beneath the earth.

Surprisingly, many people live underground [Pinterest]
Surprisingly, many people live underground [Pinterest]

When we think of communities, we imagine people living in cities, towns, or rural areas above ground.

Recommended articles

However, some societies have adapted to living underground, either by choice or out of necessity. These underground communities have thrived in different parts of the world for centuries, with people building homes, businesses, and entire lives beneath the surface.

Inside Coober Pedy [Pinterest]
Inside Coober Pedy [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Coober Pedy is a small town in South Australia known as the “opal capital of the world.” Many of its residents live underground to escape the extreme heat of the desert, where temperatures can soar to over 40°C (104°F) during the summer. The underground homes, known as "dugouts," provide natural insulation, keeping the inhabitants cool in the heat and warm during the colder months. Coober Pedy is home to underground shops, churches, and even hotels, making it one of the most well-known underground communities in the world.

Underground Cappadocia [EasternTurkeyTours]
Underground Cappadocia [EasternTurkeyTours] Pulse Nigeria

In the heart of Turkey lies Cappadocia, a region famous for its unique rock formations and underground cities. Dating back thousands of years, these subterranean cities were initially carved into soft volcanic rock as protection from invasions. One of the most famous underground cities in Cappadocia is Derinkuyu, which could house up to 20,000 people. These cities had multiple levels, with living spaces, food storage, and even churches and schools. Today, some of these ancient underground dwellings are still in use, while others have been turned into tourist attractions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Setenil de las Bodegas [AtlasObscura]
Setenil de las Bodegas [AtlasObscura] Pulse Nigeria

Setenil de las Bodegas is a small town in southern Spain where many homes and businesses are built directly into the cliffs of a narrow river gorge. Rather than excavating fully underground, the town’s residents have incorporated the natural rock formations into their homes, with some structures nestled under large overhanging rocks. This unique setup not only provides natural protection from the weather but also creates a beautiful and unusual landscape. The town is famous for its whitewashed buildings that seamlessly blend into the rocky surroundings.

Underground Matmata [Reuters]
Underground Matmata [Reuters] Pulse Nigeria

Matmata is a small Berber village in southern Tunisia where residents live in underground dwellings that are carved out of the soft sandstone. These homes are built around large pits that act as courtyards, with rooms dug into the walls of the pit. This underground living style helps protect inhabitants from the intense heat of the desert. Matmata gained international fame when some of its homes were used as filming locations for the “Star Wars” movies, attracting tourists to this unique underground community.

ADVERTISEMENT
Beijing’s Underground City [Medium]
Beijing’s Underground City [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

During the Cold War era, Beijing constructed an extensive underground city designed to shelter residents in the event of a nuclear attack. Known as the "Underground Great Wall," this vast network of tunnels spans over 85 square kilometres (33 square miles) beneath the city. While it was never used for its intended purpose, parts of the underground city have since been repurposed into living quarters for some of Beijing’s residents, particularly migrant workers who seek affordable housing in the crowded metropolis.

ALSO READ: 5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

Get Ready, Benin City! Monkey Shoulder Press Play is coming your way!

Get Ready, Benin City! Monkey Shoulder Press Play is coming your way!

Hollandia all along: Kiekie’s delivery stunt causes stir, Hollandia reveals partnership

Hollandia all along: Kiekie’s delivery stunt causes stir, Hollandia reveals partnership

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

6 types of smiles and their hidden meaning

6 types of smiles and their hidden meaning

5 clear signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants

5 clear signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

Nigerian pastry chef, Ikedinma bags 'Cake Artistry of the Year' title in US

Nigerian pastry chef, Ikedinma bags 'Cake Artistry of the Year' title in US

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Hollandia teams up with KieKie to help Nigerians stay ahead with dairy power

Hollandia teams up with KieKie to help Nigerians stay ahead with dairy power

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why more young men are moving from baddies to sugar mummies in 2024 (Source - Hotpot.ai)

Instant noodles to five-star buffets: Why young men are chasing sugar mummies in 2024

Going on a diet may not be the best for you [iStock]

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs