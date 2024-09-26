ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 signs you may be a workaholic

Anna Ajayi

Being a workaholic isn’t just about loving your job—it’s an addiction to work.

You may be a workaholic and not even know it [LinkedIn]
You may be a workaholic and not even know it [LinkedIn]

Many people work long hours to meet deadlines or achieve success in their careers. But sometimes, the line between working hard and working too much can get blurry.

Recommended articles

You might think that putting in extra hours is the key to success, but working too much can have serious effects on your health, relationships, and overall happiness. If you find yourself always thinking about work or unable to take a break, you might be a workaholic.

It’s important to recognise the signs early, so you can find a balance between work and personal life. Here are five signs that you may be a workaholic.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest signs of being a workaholic is that you’re constantly thinking about work, even when you’re not working. Whether you’re out with friends, spending time with family, or trying to relax, your mind keeps drifting back to work tasks, deadlines, or projects. If work thoughts dominate your mind, making it hard to focus on anything else, it might be time to reevaluate your work-life balance.

Do you find it hard to take vacations or even short breaks during the day? Workaholics feel guilty about taking time off, thinking they’re not being productive enough.

Workaholics feel guilty about taking time off [Forbes]
Workaholics feel guilty about taking time off [Forbes] Pulse Nigeria

Even when you’re on vacation, you may still check your work emails or take calls from the office. If you feel anxious or restless when you’re away from work, it could be a sign that you’ve become too attached to your job.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Here are 8 reasons every worker deserves a break

Constantly working without taking breaks can take a toll on your physical and mental health. Workaholics neglect their health, skipping meals, losing sleep, or avoiding exercise to focus on work. Over time, this can lead to headaches, high blood pressure, and even burnout. If you’ve noticed changes in your health, like feeling exhausted all the time or getting sick more often, it might be time to cut back on work and prioritise self-care.

Workaholics struggle to maintain healthy relationships with friends, family and loved ones. If you’re spending more time at the office or working from home instead of being present with your family, it can strain your relationships. You may miss important family events, cancel plans with friends, or feel disconnected from your loved ones. If your work is interfering with your personal life, it’s a sign that you might need to make some changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how much you achieve at work, do you still feel like you haven’t done enough? Workaholics set extremely high standards for themselves and feel constant pressure to keep working harder.

Workaholics set extremely high standards for themselves [LinkedIn]
Workaholics set extremely high standards for themselves [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

You might feel a need to prove yourself or worry that you’ll fall behind if you stop. This never-ending drive can leave you feeling unfulfilled and exhausted.

ALSO READ: Work-life balance: How to deal with burnout from work and rest

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

The interesting story behind the word 'boycott'

The interesting story behind the word 'boycott'

5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

5 signs you may be a workaholic

5 signs you may be a workaholic

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

Temitope Adeboyejo Foundation launches to combat hypertension in Nigeria

Temitope Adeboyejo Foundation launches to combat hypertension in Nigeria

What to drink when you have a cold

What to drink when you have a cold

How to bake a fluffy vanilla sponge cake

How to bake a fluffy vanilla sponge cake

5 Best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands in Nigeria

5 Best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands in Nigeria

5 easy ways to cut down on your social media use

5 easy ways to cut down on your social media use

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ancient names of Nigeria and other countries [istockphoto]

Do you know the former names of Nigeria and other countries in the world?

No make-up look (Youtube - Iamdodos)

5 Beauty trends taking over Nigeria in 2024

Press Play Benin City: Catch up on the action from the #PressPlayConcert

Press Play Benin City: Catch up on the action from the #PressPlayConcert

It's easy to own a gun in these countries [InsiderMonkey]

5 countries where it's easiest to own a gun