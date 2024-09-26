5 signs you may be a workaholic

You might think that putting in extra hours is the key to success, but working too much can have serious effects on your health, relationships, and overall happiness. If you find yourself always thinking about work or unable to take a break, you might be a workaholic.

It’s important to recognise the signs early, so you can find a balance between work and personal life. Here are five signs that you may be a workaholic.

1. You can’t stop thinking about work

One of the biggest signs of being a workaholic is that you’re constantly thinking about work, even when you’re not working. Whether you’re out with friends, spending time with family, or trying to relax, your mind keeps drifting back to work tasks, deadlines, or projects. If work thoughts dominate your mind, making it hard to focus on anything else, it might be time to reevaluate your work-life balance.

2. You struggle to take time off

Do you find it hard to take vacations or even short breaks during the day? Workaholics feel guilty about taking time off, thinking they’re not being productive enough.

Even when you’re on vacation, you may still check your work emails or take calls from the office. If you feel anxious or restless when you’re away from work, it could be a sign that you’ve become too attached to your job.

3. Your health is suffering

Constantly working without taking breaks can take a toll on your physical and mental health. Workaholics neglect their health, skipping meals, losing sleep, or avoiding exercise to focus on work. Over time, this can lead to headaches, high blood pressure, and even burnout. If you’ve noticed changes in your health, like feeling exhausted all the time or getting sick more often, it might be time to cut back on work and prioritise self-care.

4. Your relationships are affected

Workaholics struggle to maintain healthy relationships with friends, family and loved ones. If you’re spending more time at the office or working from home instead of being present with your family, it can strain your relationships. You may miss important family events, cancel plans with friends, or feel disconnected from your loved ones. If your work is interfering with your personal life, it’s a sign that you might need to make some changes.

5. You feel like you can never do enough

No matter how much you achieve at work, do you still feel like you haven’t done enough? Workaholics set extremely high standards for themselves and feel constant pressure to keep working harder.

You might feel a need to prove yourself or worry that you’ll fall behind if you stop. This never-ending drive can leave you feeling unfulfilled and exhausted.

