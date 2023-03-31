The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 people share awful and sometimes funny things their bosses have said to them

Temi Iwalaiye

We asked people about the worst things their bosses have told them.

What's the worst thing your boss has told you? [Blackenterprise]
What's the worst thing your boss has told you? [Blackenterprise]

A work environment can get tense and toxic. There are targets to be met, things to be done before the deadline, goals to be achieved and money to be made. It can become hectic.

Many bosses and superiors can become toxic in their expectations, behaviour and especially their words to their subordinates.

Five people share some of their experiences.

"So, there was this day I was sick, I texted my boss that I couldn’t make it to the office because I was sick and she replied, “LOL”.

"We spend dollars in my department and my boss was frustrated about us not getting results. She said we had spent $2,500 and I corrected her and said we spent $2,000, to which she replied, “Have you ever seen dollars in your life?”

A toxic boss will affect your mental health adversely [clevergirlfinance]
A toxic boss will affect your mental health adversely [clevergirlfinance] Pulse Nigeria
"One day I had an accident when I went to buy food and I was pretty wounded, he saw the blood on my clothes when I came to the office. I decided not to come to work the next day and he was upset, he said I should have told him I wasn’t coming to work, I mean, he saw the blood on my body."

"During my first week as a customer care representative in the bank, I made a lot of mistakes. My boss told me that I would never amount to anything. She brutalized me every day with words like “You are so stupid, you can’t get anything right.”

I worked in a creative industry and space and my boss told me “It’s like you don’t think before putting these things out.”

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

