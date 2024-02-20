ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 natural ways to make your home smell good without air fresheners

Anna Ajayi

These natural methods are not only effective but also add a personal touch to your living space.

How to make your house smell good [MarthaStewart]
How to make your house smell good [MarthaStewart]

Walking into a home that smells inviting can instantly lift your mood and make you feel at ease.

Recommended articles

However, the typical solution of spraying air fresheners comes with a downside - they're often packed with chemicals. If you're looking for healthier, more natural ways to keep your living space smelling fresh, you're in luck.

Here are five simple and natural methods to make your house smell wonderful without reaching for the air freshener:

ADVERTISEMENT

Create your own natural potpourri by simmering water and adding slices of lemon, orange, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and any other herbs or spices you love. Let this mixture simmer on low heat for a few hours, and the steam will carry the delightful scents throughout your home. Just be sure to keep an eye on the pot to ensure it doesn't boil dry.

Baking soda is well-known for its ability to neutralise odours. Place open containers of baking soda in various areas of your home, such as the kitchen, bathroom, and near pet areas.

For a touch of fragrance, you can add a few drops of essential oils to the baking soda. This method is particularly effective in absorbing unwanted smells and keeping your living spaces fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Essential oils are a fantastic way to naturally scent your home. You can use a diffuser to disperse your favourite fragrances throughout your rooms. Alternatively, add a few drops of essential oils to a spray bottle filled with water and mist it around your home. Lavender, lemon, and peppermint are great choices that not only smell amazing but also have mood-boosting properties.

Some indoor plants not only purify the air but also emit a pleasant fragrance. Jasmine, lavender, and eucalyptus are examples of plants that can naturally scent your home while improving air quality. Plus, they add a touch of greenery and life to your indoor spaces, enhancing the overall ambience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the simplest way to freshen up your home is by letting in fresh air. Open your windows for at least a few minutes each day to allow stale air to circulate out and fresh air to flow in. Use fans to help move the air around, especially in areas that tend to get less ventilation. This not only helps with odours but also improves air quality.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 natural ways to make your home smell good without air fresheners

5 natural ways to make your home smell good without air fresheners

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

What to do if your friends and family forget your birthday

What to do if your friends and family forget your birthday

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather

How to say no without feeling guilty about it

How to say no without feeling guilty about it

Feeling hot? Here's how to know you're about to have a heat stroke

Feeling hot? Here's how to know you're about to have a heat stroke

Beat the Heat: How to spot and treat heat rash

Beat the Heat: How to spot and treat heat rash

Sudden red eye in the morning? Understand the reasons and find relief

Sudden red eye in the morning? Understand the reasons and find relief

The magic of music and how it affects your mental health

The magic of music and how it affects your mental health

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to survive the heat season in Nigeria

6 ways to survive the heat season in Nigeria

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

These text messages mean you are the side piece [Unsplash]

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece