5 natural ways to make your home smell good without air fresheners

However, the typical solution of spraying air fresheners comes with a downside - they're often packed with chemicals. If you're looking for healthier, more natural ways to keep your living space smelling fresh, you're in luck.

5 natural ways to make your home smell good

Here are five simple and natural methods to make your house smell wonderful without reaching for the air freshener:

1. Simmer herbs and fruit on the stove

Create your own natural potpourri by simmering water and adding slices of lemon, orange, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and any other herbs or spices you love. Let this mixture simmer on low heat for a few hours, and the steam will carry the delightful scents throughout your home. Just be sure to keep an eye on the pot to ensure it doesn't boil dry.

2. Make use of baking soda

Baking soda is well-known for its ability to neutralise odours. Place open containers of baking soda in various areas of your home, such as the kitchen, bathroom, and near pet areas.

For a touch of fragrance, you can add a few drops of essential oils to the baking soda. This method is particularly effective in absorbing unwanted smells and keeping your living spaces fresh.

3. Essential oils

Essential oils are a fantastic way to naturally scent your home. You can use a diffuser to disperse your favourite fragrances throughout your rooms. Alternatively, add a few drops of essential oils to a spray bottle filled with water and mist it around your home. Lavender, lemon, and peppermint are great choices that not only smell amazing but also have mood-boosting properties.

4. Cultivate indoor plants

Some indoor plants not only purify the air but also emit a pleasant fragrance. Jasmine, lavender, and eucalyptus are examples of plants that can naturally scent your home while improving air quality. Plus, they add a touch of greenery and life to your indoor spaces, enhancing the overall ambience.

5. Open windows and use fans

Sometimes, the simplest way to freshen up your home is by letting in fresh air. Open your windows for at least a few minutes each day to allow stale air to circulate out and fresh air to flow in. Use fans to help move the air around, especially in areas that tend to get less ventilation. This not only helps with odours but also improves air quality.