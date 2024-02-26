ADVERTISEMENT
5 must-try Nigerian breakfasts for a delicious start to your day

Anna Ajayi

Breakfast sets the tone for your day.

Pap and akara [cookpadcom]
Pap and akara [cookpadcom]

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for good reason!

Skipping breakfast can leave you feeling sluggish, unfocused, and even lead to unhealthy snacking later. So, before going into the day's business, consider trying out any of these Nigerian breakfasts for a nutritious and energising start to your day.

This classic combination is a staple in many Nigerian homes. The soft, fluffy bread dipped in a perfectly fried egg and a warm cup of tea, provide a simple yet satisfying start to any day. It's quick to prepare, delicious, and energising.

Akara, paired with pap, makes for a nutritious and filling breakfast. This iconic duo is a staple for many Nigerians. Akara are savoury fritters made from mashed beans, usually black-eyed peas, deep-fried until golden brown. They are crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. Pap, on the other hand, is a smooth porridge made from corn or millet flour.

Yam and egg [Youtube]
Yam and egg [Youtube] Pulse Nigeria

The yam is boiled or fried until tender, then served alongside a flavorful stew typically made with tomatoes, onions, peppers, spices, and sometimes eggs, meat (chicken, fish) or seafood. Eggs are either scrambled or fried and added to the stew for extra protein. This dish is a great way to start the day with a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and vegetables.

Agege bread and Ewa Agoyin [KennyGkitchen]
Agege bread and Ewa Agoyin [KennyGkitchen] Pulse Nigeria

This popular street food combo is a true taste of Lagos. Agege bread, named after the Agege suburb of Lagos, is a unique type of bread known for its soft, fluffy texture and sweet taste. It pairs beautifully with Ewa Agoyin, a spicy stew made from peeled, mashed beans, typically black-eyed peas, cooked with palm oil, tomatoes, onions, and chilli peppers.

Moi Moi is a steamed bean pudding made from blended beans (typically black-eyed peas or brown beans), spices, and sometimes vegetables. It has a soft, spongy texture and a mild flavour that pairs perfectly with the smooth and creamy pap. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with protein and fibre, making it a great choice for a healthy and satisfying breakfast.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

5 accidental ways we eat plastic and the shocking side effects

5 must-try Nigerian breakfasts for a delicious start to your day

How social media apps keep you addicted and hooked

Fight body odour naturally: 5 alternatives to expensive deodorant

Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies

Afua Asantewaa to reveal plans after unsuccessful Sing-A-thon attempt

Yes, women can get hernia too, and here's why

Why your breasts get sore before your period and what to do about it

How to spot and handle a pathological liar

How to handle your girlfriend's mood swings in 6 steps

3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave

