5 mind games men play to test your loyalty in relationships

Anna Ajayi

Have you ever felt like you're being tested or played with?

Some men play games to test a lady [congress]
Sometimes, your partner might do things that leave you confused, wondering if they truly trust you. You might find yourself wondering if the guy you're with is really all in, or if he's just playing games, which can be annoying and stressful.

Here, we will discuss five common mind games men might play and how you can recognise and respond to them while maintaining your self-respect and mental peace.

One of the most frustrating mind games is the disappearing act. This involves your partner suddenly pulling away, stopping communication without explanation.

The disappearing act or ghosting [LinkenIn]
This can leave you feeling confused and anxious. The purpose of this game is to see if you will chase after them, proving your loyalty and commitment.

When faced with this situation, stay calm and give them space. Focus on your own activities and wait for them to come back on their own terms​.

Another common mind game is bringing up other women in conversations to provoke jealousy. This might involve mentioning a female friend or colleague just to see your reaction.

The jealousy game
The aim here is to test your emotional security and the strength of your feelings. If you find yourself in this scenario, communicate openly about your discomfort. Let your partner know how this behaviour affects you, and if he values the relationship, he will understand and make adjustments​.

Experiencing alternating warmth and coldness from your partner can be very upsetting. One moment, they are affectionate and attentive; the next, they are distant and unresponsive. This behavior can be a way to keep you guessing and on edge, testing your reactions and loyalty.

The hot and cold game [iStock]
You should know that this hot and cold treatment is more about their insecurities or fear of commitment than anything you’ve done wrong. Address it by maintaining your own emotional stability and setting clear boundaries.

In some relationships, one partner might consistently blame the other for various issues, even when it’s not their fault. This blame game can make you feel perpetually guilty and defensive, testing your patience and loyalty.

The blame game [TheStandard]
If you notice this pattern, stand up for yourself and communicate your feelings. A healthy relationship should be based on mutual respect and understanding, not on constant fault-finding and blame.

The silent treatment is another manipulative tactic. By suddenly withdrawing communication, your partner forces you into a position where you feel the need to make amends or figure out what went wrong. This can be very hurtful and confusing.

The silent treatment [AdobeStock]
To handle this, you should calmly address the issue when the silent period ends, expressing how this behavior impacts you and requesting more constructive communication in the future​​.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

