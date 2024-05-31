5 mind games men play to test your loyalty in relationships

Here, we will discuss five common mind games men might play and how you can recognise and respond to them while maintaining your self-respect and mental peace.

1. The disappearing act

One of the most frustrating mind games is the disappearing act. This involves your partner suddenly pulling away, stopping communication without explanation.

This can leave you feeling confused and anxious. The purpose of this game is to see if you will chase after them, proving your loyalty and commitment.

When faced with this situation, stay calm and give them space. Focus on your own activities and wait for them to come back on their own terms​.

2. The jealousy game

Another common mind game is bringing up other women in conversations to provoke jealousy. This might involve mentioning a female friend or colleague just to see your reaction.

The aim here is to test your emotional security and the strength of your feelings. If you find yourself in this scenario, communicate openly about your discomfort. Let your partner know how this behaviour affects you, and if he values the relationship, he will understand and make adjustments​.

3. The hot and cold game

Experiencing alternating warmth and coldness from your partner can be very upsetting. One moment, they are affectionate and attentive; the next, they are distant and unresponsive. This behavior can be a way to keep you guessing and on edge, testing your reactions and loyalty.

You should know that this hot and cold treatment is more about their insecurities or fear of commitment than anything you’ve done wrong. Address it by maintaining your own emotional stability and setting clear boundaries.

4. The blame game

In some relationships, one partner might consistently blame the other for various issues, even when it’s not their fault. This blame game can make you feel perpetually guilty and defensive, testing your patience and loyalty.

If you notice this pattern, stand up for yourself and communicate your feelings. A healthy relationship should be based on mutual respect and understanding, not on constant fault-finding and blame.

5. The silent treatment

The silent treatment is another manipulative tactic. By suddenly withdrawing communication, your partner forces you into a position where you feel the need to make amends or figure out what went wrong. This can be very hurtful and confusing.

To handle this, you should calmly address the issue when the silent period ends, expressing how this behavior impacts you and requesting more constructive communication in the future​​.