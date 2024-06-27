ADVERTISEMENT
5 medical reasons someone may need to have an abortion

Anna Ajayi

In many parts of the world, abortion is illegal except when a woman's life is in danger.

Abortion is illegal in many parts of the world [LoveMattersAfrica]
Abortion is a sensitive and complex topic, especially in Nigeria, where it is largely illegal and heavily stigmatised. This restriction makes it challenging for women to access safe abortion services, leading to unsafe methods that can endanger their lives.

Despite these legal and social challenges, there are significant medical reasons why an abortion might be necessary. Understanding these reasons can help in advocating for better healthcare policies and services for women in Nigeria.

In Nigeria, the abortion law is highly restrictive. The Penal Code applicable in Northern Nigeria and the Criminal Code applicable in Southern Nigeria both stipulate that abortion is illegal except when performed to save the life of the pregnant woman.

The abortion law in Nigeria is stict and highly restrictive [Medium]
This means that other reasons, including health concerns or fetal abnormalities, are not legally recognised as valid reasons for an abortion. As a result, many women who need abortions face barriers and risks.

There, however, are undeniable medical situations where abortion is not just necessary but lifesaving.

An ectopic pregnancy needs immediate medical intervention [Health]
An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, commonly in the fallopian tube. This condition is life-threatening as the growing embryo can cause the tube to rupture, leading to severe internal bleeding. Ectopic pregnancies are not viable, and immediate medical intervention, which often involves termination of the pregnancy, is necessary to save the woman's life​.

Preeclampsia is a condition characterised by high blood pressure and damage to other organs, often the kidneys, during pregnancy. Severe preeclampsia can be life-threatening and may lead to complications such as seizures, stroke, and organ failure.

Severe preeclampsia can be life-threatening [Parents]
When preeclampsia is diagnosed early in pregnancy, the safest option may be to terminate the pregnancy to protect the mother's health​.

Certain fetal anomalies are incompatible with life outside the womb. Conditions like anencephaly (where a major portion of the brain and skull are missing) result in the fetus being unable to survive long after birth. In such cases, continuing the pregnancy can pose emotional and physical risks to the mother. Termination of pregnancy is often considered to prevent these outcomes​​.

Chronic health conditions such as severe kidney disease, heart disease, or cancer can be worsened by pregnancy. In situations where continuing the pregnancy poses a high risk to the mother's health or hinders necessary treatment for her condition, an abortion might be medically recommended. This ensures that the woman can receive the appropriate treatment for her existing health issues​​.

Intrauterine infections, such as chorioamnionitis, occur when bacteria infect the membranes surrounding the fetus and the amniotic fluid. These infections can lead to severe complications, including sepsis, which can be fatal for both the mother and the fetus. In such cases, terminating the pregnancy is necessary to clear the infection and save the mother's life​.

Abortion remains a contentious issue in Nigeria due to legal and societal constraints. However, there are undeniable medical situations where abortion is not just necessary but lifesaving.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

