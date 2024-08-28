RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 lies we've been told about smoking cigarettes

Anna Ajayi

Smoking has been a common habit for many years, with millions of people lighting up daily.

You shouldn't believe some things you've been told about ciggarettes [iStock]
You shouldn't believe some things you've been told about ciggarettes [iStock]

Over time, we’ve heard many things about smoking—some true and some completely false.

Recommended articles

Unfortunately, some of the information we’ve been told about smoking is misleading and even dangerous. Let’s clear up some of these myths and understand the real truth about smoking cigarettes.

Many people believe that smoking "light" or "mild" cigarettes is less harmful than regular ones. This is a lie that cigarette companies promoted to make their products seem less dangerous. The truth is, light cigarettes still contain harmful chemicals and nicotine. Smokers of light cigarettes take deeper or more frequent puffs to get the same nicotine hit, which means they might end up inhaling more smoke and harmful substances. In short, there’s no safe cigarette, whether it’s labelled "light" or not.

There’s no safe cigarette, whether it’s labelled light or not [TheJakartaPost]
There’s no safe cigarette, whether it’s labelled light or not [TheJakartaPost] Pulse Nigeria

Another common belief is that smoking helps you stay slim by suppressing your appetite. While smoking might reduce your hunger temporarily, it comes with serious health risks that far outweigh any potential weight control benefits. Relying on cigarettes to maintain a certain weight is unhealthy and dangerous. There are healthier and safer ways to manage weight, such as eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly, that don’t involve putting your health at risk.

Some people think that only heavy smokers get addicted, but this is far from true.

Smoking can be addictive [iStock]
Smoking can be addictive [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Nicotine, the addictive substance in cigarettes, can create dependency even if you smoke occasionally. What starts as a social habit can quickly turn into a serious addiction. Once you start craving that next cigarette, you’re already on a slippery slope. Nicotine addiction can be tough to break and often leads to a lifelong struggle with smoking.

ALSO READ: How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

For a long time, smokers have believed that secondhand smoke isn’t harmful to others. However, studies have shown that secondhand smoke is incredibly dangerous. It contains many of the same harmful chemicals that smokers inhale, putting non-smokers at risk for various health problems, including lung cancer and heart disease. Children and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of secondhand smoke. Smoking affects more than just the smoker.

Many smokers tell themselves they can quit anytime they decide. However, the reality is that quitting smoking is challenging. Nicotine is highly addictive, and many smokers need multiple attempts to quit successfully. Withdrawal symptoms like irritability, anxiety, and cravings make quitting even harder. This lie downplays the real challenge of quitting smoking and keeps people from seeking the support they need to kick the habit for good.

ALSO READ: Smoking weed may be worse for your lungs than cigarettes, according to new study

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 countries that pay single people to get married

3 countries that pay single people to get married

5 lies we've been told about smoking cigarettes

5 lies we've been told about smoking cigarettes

Could this be the longest-living man ever besides Methuselah?

Could this be the longest-living man ever besides Methuselah?

How often should you change your period pad?

How often should you change your period pad?

7 natural contraceptives to prevent pregnancy

7 natural contraceptives to prevent pregnancy

Will you try a beer spa? Here's why this is becoming a trend

Will you try a beer spa? Here's why this is becoming a trend

Annoying emojis you're probably still using in your chats according to Gen Zs

Annoying emojis you're probably still using in your chats according to Gen Zs

Why relationship rebounds can be good for you

Why relationship rebounds can be good for you

Here's why watermelons may not be as healthy as you think

Here's why watermelons may not be as healthy as you think

5 important things you should know about donating blood

5 important things you should know about donating blood

5 reasons it's best to save sex for marriage

5 reasons it's best to save sex for marriage

4 ways to gaslight a gaslighter

4 ways to gaslight a gaslighter

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Trending

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Sanwo-Olu's watch collection

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 5 most expensive watches worth millions of naira

Couple in bed

Here are 9 foods that make you a 'one minute man'

Not everyone knows that beneficial vegetables can have the opposite effect [Alamy Limited]

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way