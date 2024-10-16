5 least populated countries in Africa

While many African countries are home to large populations, there are a few that stand out for having much smaller populations.

These places might be small in population, but they're rich in history and natural beauty.

1. Seychelles

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Seychelles is the least populated country in Africa, with a population of around 100,000 people. This island nation, located in the Indian Ocean, is known for its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and luxurious resorts. Despite its small size and population, Seychelles attracts many tourists from around the world. The islands are rich in biodiversity and offer a peaceful retreat for those looking to escape the hustle of big cities.

2. São Tomé and Príncipe

ece-auto-gen

São Tomé and Príncipe, an island nation off the western coast of Central Africa, has a population of just over 200,000 people. This small country is made up of two main islands and several smaller ones, and it is known for its lush rainforests, coffee plantations, and beautiful coastlines. The country has a quiet, laid-back atmosphere, perfect for travellers looking for a calm, natural environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Cape Verde

Pulse Nigeria

Cape Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic Ocean, is home to around 500,000 people. It consists of 10 volcanic islands, each with its own landscapes, ranging from sandy beaches to mountainous terrain. Cape Verde has a rich cultural history influenced by both African and Portuguese traditions. Although it is a small country with a relatively low population, Cape Verde is known for its vibrant music, particularly morna and funaná. Tourism and remittances from Cape Verdeans living abroad are key parts of its economy.

4. Comoros

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Comoros is another island nation located in the Indian Ocean, with a population of about 900,000 people. This small country is made up of three main islands and is known for its beautiful coral reefs, volcanic landscapes, and aromatic plants like ylang-ylang. Comoros has a mix of African, Arab, and French cultures, which is reflected in its language and traditions. The country is still developing and faces economic challenges, but its rich natural beauty and cultural diversity make it a special place.

5. Djibouti

Pulse Nigeria

Djibouti, located in the Horn of Africa, has a population of just under 1 million people. This small country is strategically located near the Red Sea, making it an important transportation hub for ships passing through the Suez Canal. Despite its size, Djibouti has a diverse landscape, like deserts and salt lakes. The country is known for its peaceful stability in a region that has faced many conflicts, and its economy is growing thanks to its ports and foreign military bases.

ADVERTISEMENT