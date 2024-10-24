ADVERTISEMENT
5 inventions that were total accidents

Sometimes, the best things in life happen by accident.

These were invented by mistake [DiversifiedSpace]
These were invented by mistake [DiversifiedSpace]

Many of the products we use and love today were discovered by chance, often when the inventor was trying to solve a completely different problem.

It’s amazing how something that seems like a mistake can turn into a groundbreaking discovery that changes the world.

These happy accidents remind us that even when things don’t go according to plan, something good can still come out of it.

Penicillin [WeihongZheng]
Penicillin is one of the most famous accidental discoveries in history. In 1928, Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming was experimenting with bacteria when he accidentally left a petri dish uncovered. When he returned, he noticed that mould had grown on the dish, and the bacteria around the mould had disappeared. This mould turned out to be Penicillium, and it led to the discovery of penicillin, the world’s first antibiotic. This life-saving drug has since revolutionised medicine and is used to treat infections.

Microwave oven [TheEconomicTimes]
The microwave oven is another example of an invention discovered by accident. In the 1940s, an engineer named Percy Spencer was working with radar technology when he noticed that the chocolate bar in his pocket melted while he was near a magnetron, a device that produces microwaves. Curious, he tried placing popcorn kernels and then an egg near the magnetron, and they both cooked! This discovery led to the development of the microwave oven, which has become a staple in kitchens around the world.

Post-it Notes [Ideawake]
Post-it Notes were invented by accident when a 3M scientist named Spencer Silver was trying to create a super-strong adhesive in 1968. Instead, he ended up making a weak glue that could easily peel off surfaces without leaving residue. At first, this didn’t seem useful, but another 3M employee, Art Fry, realised that this weak adhesive could be used to make bookmarks that wouldn’t fall out of his hymnal book. This idea eventually became Post-it Notes, a product we all use today to leave reminders and notes.

Velcro [ApartmentTherapy]
Velcro was invented by Swiss engineer George de Mestral in the 1940s, and it all started during a walk with his dog. After their walk, he noticed that burrs (small seeds with hooks) had stuck to his clothes and his dog’s fur. Curious about how they attached so easily, he examined them under a microscope and realised the potential of this natural hook-and-loop system. This discovery led to the creation of Velcro, which is now used in everything from shoes to space suits.

X-rays [OxfordUrgentCare]
In 1895, physicist Wilhelm Roentgen was experimenting with cathode rays when he accidentally discovered X-rays. While working with a fluorescent screen, he noticed that a nearby chemical-coated plate was glowing, even though it wasn’t exposed to direct light. He realised that invisible rays were responsible for this, which led to the discovery of X-rays. This invention revolutionised the medical field by allowing doctors to see inside the human body without surgery.

ALSO READ: 5 foods you didn’t know were invented by accident

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

