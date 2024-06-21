ADVERTISEMENT
5 horrible diseases that came from animals

Anna Ajayi

Did you know that many diseases we know today came from animals?

Many diseases we know today, came from animals
Many diseases we know today, came from animals [DannoLawFirm]

Throughout history, humans have shared their environment with animals, a relationship that has brought both benefits and dangers.

Among the lesser-known threats are zoonotic diseases—illnesses that jump from animals to humans. These diseases can be particularly dangerous because they come with no warning and can spread rapidly, leading to severe health crises.

Diseases transmitted from animals to humans are called zoonosis (pronounced zo-o-NO-sis). It can come from a variety of sources, including domestic pets, livestock, and wild animals. They start with close contact, but they can also spread through food, water, or even insects that have bitten infected animals. The consequences of these transmissions range from mild discomfort to severe illness and even death.

Let's take a look at some of these horrible diseases:

This devastating disease is caused by a virus called HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus). Scientists believe that HIV originated in chimpanzees in West Africa, and then jumped to humans through close contact with infected chimpanzees, possibly through hunting or butchering bushmeat.

HIV originated in chimpanzees in West Africa
HIV originated in chimpanzees in West Africa [MetodeScience] Pulse Nigeria

HIV weakens the body's immune system, making it difficult to fight off infections. While there is no cure for HIV, there are medications that can help people with HIV live long and healthy lives.

Ebola is a deadly virus that causes severe bleeding, organ failure, and can lead to death. It first appeared in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. The disease is believed to have been transmitted from fruit bats to humans, either directly or through other animals like monkeys and antelopes. Outbreaks have been mostly confined to Africa, but due to its high mortality rate and rapid spread, Ebola is a significant global health concern.

This tick-borne illness causes a range of symptoms, including a bulls-eye rash, fever, fatigue, and joint pain.

Lyme disease description
Lyme disease description [DCHealth] Pulse Nigeria

While the bacteria that causes Lyme disease lives in animals like deer and mice, it can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick. Early detection and treatment with antibiotics are important to prevent serious complications from Lyme disease.

Roundworms are nasty parasites that can live in your intestines and cause a variety of problems, like abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and even weight loss. Different types of roundworms can infect humans, and some of them come from animals like pigs, dogs, and cats. Proper hygiene and avoiding contact with animal faeces can help prevent roundworm infections.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system, leading to brain inflammation and death if untreated. It is typically transmitted through the bite of an infected animal, most commonly dogs, bats, raccoons, and foxes. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is preventable through vaccination and timely medical intervention following an exposure.

Rabies is typically transmitted through the bite of an infected animal, like dogs
Rabies is typically transmitted through the bite of an infected animal, like dogs [OneHealthLaboratoryNetwork] Pulse Nigeria
This is just a short list of some of the many diseases that can jump from animals to people.

The good news is that there are things we can do to protect ourselves, like washing our hands regularly, cooking meat thoroughly, avoiding contact with wild animals, and getting recommended vaccinations.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

