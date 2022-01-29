5 fun things you can do at the zuma rock resort

The Zuma Rock resort is located about two hours from the capital city of Abuja. It's a beautiful drive, and as you approach Zuma Rock, you'll be blown away by the scenery. With beautiful mountains and rolling hills, Zuma Rock is a nature lover's paradise.

Once you're at the resort, you'll have plenty of activities to choose from.

1. Horse riding:

I can tell many nigerians haven't seen a horse, not to talk of riding one. Zuma Rock Resort has a horse ranch and offers horseback riding to those interested. You don't need any experience, as the staff will give you a quick lesson before you set off on your ride.

The only downside is that they are only available for children at a very cheap rate of 4000 naira per half hour.

2. Swimming:

Can you actually call a resort without a swimming pool a resort? Zuma Rock Resort has a swimming pool that is perfect for a refreshing swim on a hot day, swimming laps, or just relaxing in the sun.

However, the prices for dipping vary. While adults have to pay 5000 naira, children pay 2000 naira.

3. Golfing:

Golfing is another popular activity at Zuma Rock Resort. The 18-hole golf course was designed by the Nigerian Golf Association and is one of the most challenging in the country. The green fee for non-members is 4000 naira, while members pay 2000 naira. You can also rent golf clubs if you don't have your personal kit.

Although the golf course is always available to residents of the resort, it is especially busy on weekends.

4. Chill, lounge, and swing:

What could be more relaxing than spending a few hours chilling by the pool, swinging in a hammock, or just lounging on a comfortable chair? Zuma Rock Resort has all of that and more. You can also enjoy some quiet time in one of the many gardens around the resort.

Take advantage of the free wireless Internet service to tell your loved ones how enjoyable the resort is while giving them live coverage.

5. Bicycle rides:

So, one secret I hardly tell people is that I've never actually ridden a bicycle in my life. Before you ask, I am fascinated by bicycles but have never ridden one. Zuma Rock Resort has a bicycle rental service that is perfect for those who want to explore the area on their own schedule and at their own pace.

The cost of renting a bicycle for two hours is 1000 naira, while it's 2000 naira for four hours.