5 Foods that are cheaper to make at home

Samiah Ogunlowo
One effective strategy is to cook more meals at home, especially foods that are surprisingly simple and much cheaper to prepare than to buy pre-made.

From staples to snacks, here are five foods that you’ll save money on by making them yourself.

Bread is a household staple in Nigeria, and while it’s convenient to buy, making it at home can be a game-changer.

Homemade bread (Taste of Home)
Homemade bread (Taste of Home) Pulse Nigeria

With just flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and water, you can whip up a batch of soft, fresh bread for a fraction of the cost of store-bought loaves.

Bonus Tip: Experiment with flavours like coconut or wheat bread to add variety to your breakfast table.

Homemade yoghurt is cost-effective and healthier since you control the sugar and additives. All you need is milk and a small portion of store-bought yoghurt as a starter.

Homemade Yoghurt (Pinterest)
Homemade Yoghurt (Pinterest) Pulse Nigeria

With a bit of patience, you’ll have creamy, fresh yoghurt perfect for smoothies, parfaits, or just as a snack.

Pro Tip: Add locally available fruits like mangoes or bananas for a tropical twist.

Tomato paste is a key ingredient in many dishes, from jollof rice to stews. Instead of buying canned versions, you can make your own by boiling, blending, and reducing fresh tomatoes.

Tomatoe Paste (Youtube)
Tomatoe Paste (Youtube) Pulse Nigeria

Not only does this save money, but it also avoids preservatives commonly found in store-bought options.

Pro Tip: Buy tomatoes in bulk during their peak season for maximum savings and flavour.

Popular Nigerian snacks like chin chin and puff puff are always in demand, but buying them pre-made can add up. Making these treats at home ensures freshness and allows you to customize them with flavours like cinnamon or nutmeg. Plus, the process can be a fun activity for family or friends.

Puff Puff (Yummielicious)
Puff Puff (Yummielicious) Pulse Nigeria

Cost-Saving Insight: Ingredients like flour, sugar, and oil are more economical when bought in bulk, making homemade snacks a smart choice.

Zobo, a refreshing drink made from hibiscus leaves, is a favourite in Nigerian households. Instead of buying bottled versions, you can prepare it at home with hibiscus petals, ginger, cloves, and sugar, all of which are affordable and easy to find in local markets.

Homemade zobo drik (Youtube)
Homemade zobo drik (Youtube) Pulse Nigeria
Pro Tip: Sweeten your zobo with natural honey or fruit juice for a healthier twist.

Cooking at home isn’t just a cost-saving measure, it’s also an opportunity to experiment with flavours, eat healthier, and enjoy creating something from scratch.

Making these five foods at home saves you money while you enjoy fresher, tastier versions of your favourite staples. Give it a try, your wallet and your taste buds will thank you.

