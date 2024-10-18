5 everyday items you should never share and why

It's not about being selfish; it's about keeping everyone healthy and safe. Sometimes, sharing everyday items can spread germs or infections without us even realising it.

Here are some of those items you should avoid sharing and why it's important:

1. Toothbrushes

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Using someone else's toothbrush might seem harmless, but it's a risky idea. Toothbrushes carry bacteria and germs from your mouth. Sharing them can transfer these germs, including harmful bacteria and viruses, between people. This increases the chance of spreading colds, flu, or even more serious infections like gum disease. It's best to always use your own toothbrush and replace it every few months.

2. Shaving stick

Pulse Nigeria

Shaving sticks are personal grooming tools that can cause tiny cuts or nicks on the skin, even if you don't notice them. Sharing sticks can transfer blood-borne infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and other viruses. Even microscopic amounts of blood can carry these infections from one person to another. To stay safe, use your own shaving sticks and keep it clean and dry between uses.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Earphones and earbuds

Listening to music together can be fun, but sharing earphones isn't the best idea. Our ears have natural bacteria and earwax that can stick to earbuds.

Pulse Nigeria

Sharing them can transfer bacteria and increase the risk of ear infections. If you need to share, consider wiping the earphones with a gentle disinfectant before and after use, or better yet, use your own pair.

4. Lip balm and lipstick

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing lip balm or lipstick might seem like no big deal, especially among close friends. However, these products touch your lips, which can carry viruses like the common cold or cold sores (herpes simplex virus). Sharing can easily pass these viruses from one person to another. To avoid this, keep your lip products to yourself and offer a new one if a friend is in need.

5. Towels

Pulse Nigeria

Towels may look clean, but they can harbour bacteria and fungi, especially when damp. Sharing towels can spread skin infections like ringworm or athlete's foot. Each person should have their own towel for personal use, and it's important to wash towels regularly in hot water to keep them fresh and germ-free.

You're not being unkind by not sharing these items; you're actually showing care and responsibility. There are plenty of other ways to be generous and thoughtful without risking the spread of germs.

ADVERTISEMENT