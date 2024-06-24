ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 amazing earth events that science can't fully explain

Anna Ajayi

Our planet Earth is an amazing place; there's so much to discover and learn about.

Science still can't fully explain some earth happenings [USAHerald]
Science still can't fully explain some earth happenings [USAHerald]

We've climbed mountains, explored oceans, and even flown into space to get a better look at our. But even with all our amazing technology and super smart scientists, there are still some things about Earth that remain a mystery.

Recommended articles

These unsolved mysteries make our planet even more fascinating. Today, we're going to discuss 5 incredible Earth events that science can't fully explain yet:

The Hessdalen lights [SkeptoidPodcast]
The Hessdalen lights [SkeptoidPodcast] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine a place where mysterious lights dance across the night sky, sometimes appearing in different colours and even changing their shapes. This isn't science fiction – it's happening in a valley called Hessdalen, located in Norway. These glowing lights have been puzzling scientists for over a century. Some theories suggest they might be ball lightning, a rare type of electrical phenomenon, but others believe they could be something entirely different. The mystery continues.

The moving stones [Nature]
The moving stones [Nature] Pulse Nigeria

Death Valley in California is known for its scorching temperatures and dry landscape. But there's something even stranger happening in this harsh environment – rocks seem to be moving on their own! These "sailing stones" leave long trails in the dirt as they mysteriously glide across the valley floor. Scientists think strong winds and shallow flooding might be involved, but nobody knows for sure what makes these rocks take a walk.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bermuda Triangle [Culturizando]
The Bermuda Triangle [Culturizando] Pulse Nigeria

This triangular area in the western Atlantic Ocean has a reputation for being a spooky place where ships and aeroplanes vanish without a trace. Stories of disappearances and strange weather phenomena have swirled around the Bermuda Triangle for decades. Some theories blame rogue waves or magnetic anomalies, but the truth behind these disappearances remains a mystery.

Imagine stepping outside one day and seeing a shower… of fish. It might sound like a scene from a movie, but "animal rain" has actually been reported in different parts of the world. Fish, frogs, and even small birds have been known to fall from the sky in sudden bursts.

Animal rain [USAHerald]
Animal rain [USAHerald] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists believe waterspouts, which are swirling tornadoes that form over water, might be to blame. These powerful winds could suck up animals from bodies of water and then drop them far away. Still, the exact cause of animal rain remains a topic of debate.

ALSO READ: 5 most mysterious places on earth

Many people around the world have reported hearing a low, constant humming sound that seems to come from nowhere. This phenomenon is called "the hum." The source of this humming noise can vary – sometimes it's linked to industrial machinery, while other times it remains a complete mystery.

The hum phenomenon [TheDailyGuardian]
"The hum" phenomenon [TheDailyGuardian] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

These are just a few examples of the amazing and unexplained things that happen on our planet. While science is constantly working to unravel these mysteries, it's also a reminder that there's still so much wonder and magic to be discovered about Earth.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things that happen when you don’t bathe for a while

5 things that happen when you don’t bathe for a while

5 amazing earth events that science can't fully explain

5 amazing earth events that science can't fully explain

24th MILO sec school Basketball championship finals to spotlight Nigerian youth talent

24th MILO sec school Basketball championship finals to spotlight Nigerian youth talent

Here's why men love to cheat

Here's why men love to cheat

7 healthy foods that help you poop better

7 healthy foods that help you poop better

10 countries you probably never knew existed

10 countries you probably never knew existed

5 ways to move on from an ex you see every day

5 ways to move on from an ex you see every day

This man-eating crocodile has killed more than 300 people in Africa

This man-eating crocodile has killed more than 300 people in Africa

Historian may have found 2 famous Biblical locations

Historian may have found 2 famous Biblical locations

Multitasking and 3 other habits that steal your youth and shorten your life

Multitasking and 3 other habits that steal your youth and shorten your life

8 fun activities to strengthen family bonds

8 fun activities to strengthen family bonds

When should you wash the floor with warm or cold water? The answer may surprise you

When should you wash the floor with warm or cold water? The answer may surprise you

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Macallan Classic Cut 2023

Iconic Whisky Brand, The Macallan unveils Classic Cut 2023 release in Lagos

Young girls are having their periods very early

Here's why young girls are having their periods very early

Why you must sleep before this time [freepik]

People awake at this particular time of night have mental health problems - Study

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world in 2024 [BI]

10 most expensive cities in the world — Lagos is not 1 of them