ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 amazing benefits of banana peel you should know

Anna Ajayi

Next time you enjoy a banana, think twice before throwing away the peel.

The benefits of banana peel are numerous [Quora]
The benefits of banana peel are numerous [Quora]

Bananas are a favourite fruit for many of us, known for their sweet taste, convenience, and health benefits.

Recommended articles

However, after we enjoy the fruit, the peel ends up in the trash without a second thought. What many don't know is that the banana peel itself is a hidden treasure trove of benefits, packed with nutrients and potential uses that will surprise you.

Before you toss out your next banana peel, here are some of the amazing benefits it offers, from skincare to gardening:

ADVERTISEMENT

Banana peels are rich in vitamins C and E, as well as antioxidants and potassium, making them a natural remedy for various skin issues. Rubbing the inside of a banana peel on your face can help reduce the appearance of acne, soothe skin irritation, and even diminish wrinkles.

The nutrients in the peel aid in the healing process, giving clearer and more youthful-looking skin. For an easy skincare routine, gently rub a banana peel on the affected areas of your skin before washing it off with warm water.

Who knew that a banana peel could be your secret weapon for a brighter smile? The high levels of potassium in banana peels can help remove stains from the surface of your teeth, giving them a whiter appearance. Simply rub the inside of a peel on your teeth for about two minutes every day, and you might start to see results within a few weeks. This natural alternative to chemical teeth whiteners is not only effective but also gentle on your teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banana peels are a boon for gardeners. They decompose quickly and add essential nutrients like potassium, phosphorus, and calcium to the soil, promoting healthy plant growth.

You can chop up banana peels and bury them in the soil around your plants or prepare a banana peel tea by soaking peels in water for a few days and then using the nutrient-rich water for your plants. This natural fertiliser is an excellent way to recycle kitchen waste and support a thriving garden.

Banana peels can also serve as a natural polishing agent. The oils in the peel can clean and shine various surfaces and objects, including leather shoes, houseplants' leaves, and even silverware. For shiny shoes or leaves, gently rub the inside of a banana peel on the surface, then buff it with a soft cloth for a natural shine.

ADVERTISEMENT

To brighten up your silver, blend banana peels with water to create a paste, apply it to the silver, and then rinse off after a few minutes for a sparkling effect.

The natural properties of banana peels can help relieve the itching and discomfort associated with bug bites and minor wounds. The peels contain polysaccharides, which can penetrate deep into skin layers and provide soothing relief.

Additionally, the antimicrobial properties of the peel can help prevent infection. Simply place a small piece of banana peel on the affected area, securing it with a bandage, and let it work its magic for a few hours or overnight.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why it is dangerous to hold pee in for a long time

Why it is dangerous to hold pee in for a long time

5 amazing benefits of banana peel you should know

5 amazing benefits of banana peel you should know

7 things you should never say to a friend going through a breakup

7 things you should never say to a friend going through a breakup

Top 7 reasons to binge on mangoes this season

Top 7 reasons to binge on mangoes this season

8 popular tattoos and their hidden meanings

8 popular tattoos and their hidden meanings

5 reasons you might see blood in your poop

5 reasons you might see blood in your poop

7 foods to eat when you have terrible diarrhoea

7 foods to eat when you have terrible diarrhoea

10 things to do if you can't sleep at night due to heat

10 things to do if you can't sleep at night due to heat

Why Nigeria switched the driver's seat from right to left

Why Nigeria switched the driver's seat from right to left

France is the first country to make abortion a constitutional right for women

France is the first country to make abortion a constitutional right for women

Guinness World Records disqualifies Ghanaian chef Failatu's cookathon

Guinness World Records disqualifies Ghanaian chef Failatu's cookathon

Eat Ghana: How to make 'Ayigbe' biscuit

Eat Ghana: How to make 'Ayigbe' biscuit

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yam balls

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

Do you suffer from insomnia? [BlackHealth]

10 things to do at night when you suffer from insomnia

Remedies for men's receding hairline [Blackbeauty]

5 lifestyle habits and remedies for men's receding hairline

Foods and drinks that prevent bad mouth odour [fermeliadental]

Get rid of bad breath with these 5 foods and drinks