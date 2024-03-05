5 amazing benefits of banana peel you should know

However, after we enjoy the fruit, the peel ends up in the trash without a second thought. What many don't know is that the banana peel itself is a hidden treasure trove of benefits, packed with nutrients and potential uses that will surprise you.

5 amazing benefits of banana peel

Before you toss out your next banana peel, here are some of the amazing benefits it offers, from skincare to gardening:

1. Natural skin care

Banana peels are rich in vitamins C and E, as well as antioxidants and potassium, making them a natural remedy for various skin issues. Rubbing the inside of a banana peel on your face can help reduce the appearance of acne, soothe skin irritation, and even diminish wrinkles.

The nutrients in the peel aid in the healing process, giving clearer and more youthful-looking skin. For an easy skincare routine, gently rub a banana peel on the affected areas of your skin before washing it off with warm water.

2. Teeth whitening

Who knew that a banana peel could be your secret weapon for a brighter smile? The high levels of potassium in banana peels can help remove stains from the surface of your teeth, giving them a whiter appearance. Simply rub the inside of a peel on your teeth for about two minutes every day, and you might start to see results within a few weeks. This natural alternative to chemical teeth whiteners is not only effective but also gentle on your teeth.

3. Fertiliser for plants

Banana peels are a boon for gardeners. They decompose quickly and add essential nutrients like potassium, phosphorus, and calcium to the soil, promoting healthy plant growth.

You can chop up banana peels and bury them in the soil around your plants or prepare a banana peel tea by soaking peels in water for a few days and then using the nutrient-rich water for your plants. This natural fertiliser is an excellent way to recycle kitchen waste and support a thriving garden.

4. Polishing agent

Banana peels can also serve as a natural polishing agent. The oils in the peel can clean and shine various surfaces and objects, including leather shoes, houseplants' leaves, and even silverware. For shiny shoes or leaves, gently rub the inside of a banana peel on the surface, then buff it with a soft cloth for a natural shine.

To brighten up your silver, blend banana peels with water to create a paste, apply it to the silver, and then rinse off after a few minutes for a sparkling effect.

5. Soothe bug bites and minor wounds

The natural properties of banana peels can help relieve the itching and discomfort associated with bug bites and minor wounds. The peels contain polysaccharides, which can penetrate deep into skin layers and provide soothing relief.

Additionally, the antimicrobial properties of the peel can help prevent infection. Simply place a small piece of banana peel on the affected area, securing it with a bandage, and let it work its magic for a few hours or overnight.