RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 household items you had no idea are used like this

Authors:

Martha Kemigisha

What do random jean buttons, wooden coat hangers and silica gel packets have in common? First, they are everyday items found in your closet.

10 household items you had no idea are used like this
10 household items you had no idea are used like this

Second, they come with secret functions that you may have missed in the past. Let's find out what these secret functions are.

Recommended articles

Activated bamboo charcoal purifies air and removes odors. You do not need air freshener which, frankly adds more substance in the air albeit pleasant to the smell. Charcoal also removes allergens and bacteria that might be making your night and morning allergies worse.

Charcoal air purifier
Charcoal air purifier Pulse

Insert a few pieces into mesh bags and place them in foul-smelling areas. Check out online stores or supermarket for these charcoal bags.

These are called Rivets, and they are strategically added to jeans to prevent the seams from coming undone and getting worn out. These buttons were invented by Lewis Strauss back in 1892 when jeans were mainly worn by miners and they complained that they wore out easily.

Random jean buttons
Random jean buttons Pulse

The holes at the top of pen caps were designed to maintain air flow in the event that someone swallows one. Since many people, especially school goers and toddlers can't seem to keep them out of their mouth, the designers thought it essential to prevent asphyxiation.

pen caps
pen caps Pulse

After the iPhone 5, all Apple smartphones have been designed with three microphones. This was a strategy by the company to boost sound recording. One is located at the bottom edge, the second under a speaker grill and the latest beside the camera lens.

iPhone
iPhone Pulse

These ketchup containers are meant to be unfolded inside out for easy dipping. Because of their small size, they can be tricky, and tiring to keep dipping fries.

Paper bowls
Paper bowls Pulse

Did you know that the car seat head rest can be detached from the back rest? And if you do, ever wondered why this is even an option? The metal bars that attach the head rest to the whole seat are meant to be used to break the a car window incase of an emergency.

Detachable head rest
Detachable head rest Pulse

These are used to repel insects, the scent of their cedar wood material is strong enough to keep away insects that might be attracted to some fabrics in the closet. Heavy clothes, especially wool, suede usually attract the crawlies, so apart from their wood aesthetic, these hangers act as natural fumigators.

Wooden hangers
Wooden hangers Pulse

The flaps on either side of a juice box are designed to be unfolded outward to act as holders for children ages 2 to 10 years. They are also adult-friendly since it is easy to slip out of hand or worse, to accidentally press to hard and have juice squirt all over you.

Juice box flaps
Juice box flaps Pulse

The juice box is proving to be more complex than its kiddies build lets on. First, it was revealed that the straw that comes strapped on the box is actually meant to be used upside down (with the ridge side inserted into the box for thorough emptying.

That packet of tiny balls you find inside a box of new shoes or purse or shirt are meant to keep the garments or fabric free of moisture until you start wearing them. The tiny balls are called 'desiccant', meaning 'keep moisture out', and they absorb up to 50% of the humidity in a particular environment.

Silica gel packets
Silica gel packets Pulse

The tiny hole located below the padlock close to the key section is basically the drainage system of the padlock. If the padlock jams despite this drainage hole, pour oil or WD-40.

Authors:

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Feel Like a Child Again at the Cadbury Candies X Filmhouse Event on the 6th of August

Feel "Like a Child Again" at the Cadbury Candies X Filmhouse Event on the 6th of August

Crtve DEVELOPMENT Joins Forces with Young African Creatives in Tackling Climate Change

Crtve DEVELOPMENT Joins Forces with Young African Creatives in Tackling Climate Change

Style Inspiration: 5 stylish women you need to follow asap [Issue one]

Style Inspiration: 5 stylish women you need to follow asap [Issue one]

10 unusual things couples should do together once a year

10 unusual things couples should do together once a year

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022

Smirnoff hangouts! Games, music and Smirnoff drinks in a bar next to you

Smirnoff hangouts! Games, music and Smirnoff drinks in a bar next to you

10 household items you had no idea are used like this

10 household items you had no idea are used like this

5 reasons new mothers should breastfeed exclusively for 6 months

5 reasons new mothers should breastfeed exclusively for 6 months

Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

Trending

S*x Education: Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

Take better care of your vagina {buzzfeed}

5 ways to white eyes naturally

___9100493___2018___11___13___15___download

How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience

How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience

5 common reasons men lose interest in relationships

5 common reasons why men get tired of dating you [Credit: xoNecole]