10 household items you had no idea are used like this

Charcoal

Activated bamboo charcoal purifies air and removes odors. You do not need air freshener which, frankly adds more substance in the air albeit pleasant to the smell. Charcoal also removes allergens and bacteria that might be making your night and morning allergies worse.

Pulse

Insert a few pieces into mesh bags and place them in foul-smelling areas. Check out online stores or supermarket for these charcoal bags.

Random jean buttons

These are called Rivets, and they are strategically added to jeans to prevent the seams from coming undone and getting worn out. These buttons were invented by Lewis Strauss back in 1892 when jeans were mainly worn by miners and they complained that they wore out easily.

Pulse

Pen cap holes

The holes at the top of pen caps were designed to maintain air flow in the event that someone swallows one. Since many people, especially school goers and toddlers can't seem to keep them out of their mouth, the designers thought it essential to prevent asphyxiation.

Pulse

iPhone camera hole

After the iPhone 5, all Apple smartphones have been designed with three microphones. This was a strategy by the company to boost sound recording. One is located at the bottom edge, the second under a speaker grill and the latest beside the camera lens.

Pulse

Paper condiment bowls

These ketchup containers are meant to be unfolded inside out for easy dipping. Because of their small size, they can be tricky, and tiring to keep dipping fries.

Pulse

Detachable car headrests

Did you know that the car seat head rest can be detached from the back rest? And if you do, ever wondered why this is even an option? The metal bars that attach the head rest to the whole seat are meant to be used to break the a car window incase of an emergency.

Pulse

Wooden coat hangers

These are used to repel insects, the scent of their cedar wood material is strong enough to keep away insects that might be attracted to some fabrics in the closet. Heavy clothes, especially wool, suede usually attract the crawlies, so apart from their wood aesthetic, these hangers act as natural fumigators.

Pulse

Juice box flaps

The flaps on either side of a juice box are designed to be unfolded outward to act as holders for children ages 2 to 10 years. They are also adult-friendly since it is easy to slip out of hand or worse, to accidentally press to hard and have juice squirt all over you.

Pulse

The juice box is proving to be more complex than its kiddies build lets on. First, it was revealed that the straw that comes strapped on the box is actually meant to be used upside down (with the ridge side inserted into the box for thorough emptying.

Silica gel packets

That packet of tiny balls you find inside a box of new shoes or purse or shirt are meant to keep the garments or fabric free of moisture until you start wearing them. The tiny balls are called 'desiccant', meaning 'keep moisture out', and they absorb up to 50% of the humidity in a particular environment.

Pulse

Holes in padlocks