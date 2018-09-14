3 things every girl must learn from porn stars

news

Watching porn can sometimes be beneficial, and there are also lots of things porn stars do that you definitely don’t want to take with you into the bedroom.

However, there are lots of sex tips that you can probably learn from porn stars that can make you a sex goddess and make your sex life super hot. So, below are some of those tips for that art of seduction.

ALSO READ: Here are 3 ways to make your breasts look remarkable

1. Always act like you want it

The single most important thing that porn stars do in adult movies is they act like they want it everywhere, anyway and all the time. Of course, much of it is acting but this is clearly a theory you can use in the bedroom – without going overboard of course. When giving your man a blowjob, really get into it. Act like it is the only thing you want to be doing right then and pleasing your man is your priority.

2. Don’t worry about your body

Porn stars know they look good and they’re comfortable with themselves. They just know something that girls who aren’t porn stars haven’t figured out yet – that guys don’t really care about their cellulite or whatever other self-doubts they have about their bodies. When they’re having sex, the last thing your guy is thinking about is your thighs.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to tell if a woman is faking an orgasm

3. Wear sexy costume

Porn stars know that above all else, men are visual creatures. They process information best when they actually see it, and they get turned on most when they see things that are sexy. This is why you often see porn stars keeping their push up bras or stilettos on during sex because they know it adds that extra bit of visual ability that will really make a man melt. So instead of turning out the lights and getting totally naked when you and your man have sex, leave the light on.