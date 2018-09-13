Here are 3 ways to make your breasts look remarkable

news

Your boobs are a natural accessory, much like a jewelry. So if you pick the right outfit, your breasts can really put a nice bow on the ensemble!

So, below are remarkable ways to make your boobs look hotter!

1. Go braless

Go braless for a day. Wear a soft t-shirt that doesn’t feel rough against your nipples and just lounge around. It’s even better if you can do this in front of your guy. Turn the air down a little so it gets just a tad bit chilly – and he’ll definitely notice that your girls are standing at attention.

2. You can use ice cubes to harden your nipples

This will get them nice and hard, although you may end up getting your shirt a little wet. This is a great move if you want to surprise your lover by wearing a nice lingerie or want to parade around nude in front of him.

3. Playing with different fabrics during sex especially silk

Different fabrics can really feel great on your nipples and breasts. Have some scarves made of chiffon or silk, and see if you can’t get your hands on some velvet or leather. After the seduction and when you’ve already got him in bed, let your partner gently rub the fabrics against your breasts and enjoy the sensations.

So, dress them up, let your partner kiss and stroke them whenever you get the chance!