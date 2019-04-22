A British communications and learning specialist with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mooney was killed along with an indigenous training assistant, Matthew Oguche.

Reports also has it that three others were kidnapped during the attack coordinated by some yet to be identified gunmen at Kajuru resort.

Kallon condoled with the family of the deceased in a statement issued on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Maiduguri by Smantha Newport, Communication Analyst, UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

He said: “I express my deepest sympathies to the families, colleagues and friends of these brave and dedicated aid workers, who were selflessly committed to humanitarian work in Nigeria.

“This horrific tragedy has left the entire humanitarian community in mourning.”

ALSO READ: Atiku condemns killing of British aid worker, Nigerian boyfriend in Kaduna

Mooney has been working in Nigeria for nearly two years, and known for her devotion in countering hate speech and violence.

However, Oguche was providing educative activities to partners on personal safety and hostile environment awareness before the ordeal.