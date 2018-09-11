news

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE .

Loose Talk Podcast is here again and this time, the gang comes bearing tales, figurative analogies, incredible sarcasm and great puns.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

During this podcast, the Loose Talk Giants speak on the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B situation that played out a New York Fashion Week event.

The guys think it was wrong for Cardi B to have pulled that move but are totally not down with Nicki Minaj who they feel is insecure.

Joe Budden vs. Eminem

Steve is down with Eminem giving everybody the smoke but AOT2 and Osagz take down the rap god for his hypocritical stance and not putting his day one guys on.

They pointed out that Eminem is dissing everyone who didn't like his previous album which he admits was not a spectacular album.

The guys round everything off with some fan mail.