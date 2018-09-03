Pulse.ng logo
Go
Loose Talk Podcast - Peace of War featuring Ruggedman

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 134 - Peace of War featuring Ruggedman

This week, the gang decided to do a throwback episode, due to the hectic week and having an unreleased potential classic lying around.

  • Published:
Peace of War featuring Ruggedman play

Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 134 - Peace of War featuring Ruggedman

(Pulse )

 

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE

This week’s episode is a story and an insight into the heart, mind and growth of a Hip-Hop legend and all round artist and activist.

‘Lagos before the fences came up’

Ruggedman should definitely be selling land in Lagos. On this episode, he tells his story on how he became a Lagosian despite being born in Ohafia, Abia State, talking about his secondary school.

Apparently, Rugged has a specific Yoruba name for himself and he knew Lagos when people walk into each other's backyards, before fences went up.

ALSO READ: Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 133 featuring AQ AND Loose Kaynon

Jimmy Jatt has always been a DJ

Rugged catches on his story from Surulere, Obalende and Masha to top the Nigerian charts. He also talks about the influence of FESTAC and Surulere on Nigerian Hiphop.

In truth, this is a story you do not want to meet. While every Loose Talk Podcast is for pop culture connoisseurs, this one is for the Hip-Hop lovers as well.

This is the documentation we always talk about.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

