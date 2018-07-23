news

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE

In this new episode of Nigeria's number one pop culture podcast, Loose Talk, the hosts AOT2, Osagz and Steve are at it again.

The rest of DRB Lasgidi

They start off with the renaissance of DRB Lasgidi and their contemporaries after they all broke into the scene a few years ago. Osagz calls MTrill to speak on how he won the 'Best West African Video' category at the 2009 Channel O Music Video Awards.

The discussion moves on to how Nigerians do not truly understand what it means to be an intern. Their convo is based off Osagz's tweet during the week that he is looking for an intern.

Nigeria Air

Later in the podcast, the Giants touch on the big news of the week, Nigeria Air , and the loopholes in the Federal Government's announcement and the likelihood of the national carrier succeeding.

Nigerians who sold slaves

They also dissect the slave trade era from the context of Nigerians who were slave traders. This topic was influenced by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's eye-opening article about her great-grandfather who sold slaves.

Banky W's car and the importance of having a saving culture, Charly Boy defending his daughter who is in a same-sex relationship and the man who slapped his girlfriend for frying four eggs were discussed with the usual bluntness and humour.