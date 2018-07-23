Pulse.ng logo
Loose Talk Episode 128 Investment Portfolio

On this episode of the podcast, the trio of AOT2, Osagz and Steve talk about the trending topics in Nigerian pop culture.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Loose Talk Episode 128 Investment Portfolio play

What's the fuss about Nigeria Air? Let the Loose Talk Giants break it down for you

(Pulse )

 

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE

In this new episode of Nigeria's number one pop culture podcast, Loose Talk, the hosts AOT2, Osagz and Steve are at it again.

The rest of DRB Lasgidi

They start off with the renaissance of DRB Lasgidi and their contemporaries after they all broke into the scene a few years ago. Osagz calls MTrill to speak on how he won the 'Best West African Video' category at the 2009 Channel O Music Video Awards.

Fresh L, Teezee, BOJ of DRB Lasgidi circa 2012

 

The discussion moves on to how Nigerians do not truly understand what it means to be an intern. Their convo is based off Osagz's tweet during the week that he is looking for an intern.

Nigeria Air

Later in the podcast, the Giants touch on the big news of the week, Nigeria Air, and the loopholes in the Federal Government's announcement and the likelihood of the national carrier succeeding.

Nigerians who sold slaves

They also dissect the slave trade era from the context of Nigerians who were slave traders. This topic was influenced by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's eye-opening article about her great-grandfather who sold slaves.

Banky W's car and the importance of having a saving culture, Charly Boy defending his daughter who is in a same-sex relationship and the man who slapped his girlfriend for frying four eggs were discussed with the usual bluntness and humour.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Senior Editor, Content, at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

