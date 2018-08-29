news

Science says rain is a natural phenomenon that forms from evaporation of carbondioxide into atmosphere which then form clouds and then come back down as rain and water in many forms.

It is more logical and pragmatic, it is believable and the reasons behind it are compelling after being and they have been tried and tested — a key example is when you cover a pot of boiling water.

Rain as a natural occurrence hinders movement and plans. It is not the most ideal weather condition to go out and have a party.

Mankind has always wanted control of his environment including the weather most especially rain. It is at this point that the men known as rainmakers step in.

We have all heard the stories, a select group of men who have the mystical powers to stop rain from falling no matter how grey the skies are.

According to legend, rainmakers can make your party or venue of your event dry as the Sahara while it rains cats and dogs in your neighbour's house.

Father's experience with rainmakers

In November 2008, a certain my late father Mr. Alake prepared to bury mother in Ikoro-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He was approached by supposed amójò (rainmakers) who wanted to help him prevent rain from affecting the events of that set dates.

He released NGN10,000 for his older brother to pay them, but his older brother paid those rainmakers half of that amount.

It didn’t rain much during the service of songs, but it rained heavily throughout the owanbe — thank God for wonderful canopies.

How they work

Basically, my mother, a seasoned Yoruba doctrine and laguage professional, Mrs. Alake, told Pulse how this business of rainmaking works; she said the key ingredients are, a large banana leaf, a powder-like substance and palm oil.

The aim is to make those sacrifices to appease the gods, custodians of rain and warp the elements that make up rain by spraying the powder substance on the leaf before putting palm oil on the powder substance on the still fresh leaf before setting fire to the leaf with the oil and powder on it.

The aim is that since fresh leaf (ewé tútú) doesn’t burn like dry leaves, as long as the fresh leaves remain alive, and the palm oil runs, it burns slow and the keep igniting the fire when it goes out.

The belief is that as long as the fresh leaves burn, it keeps the rain at bay through the heat being created.

A few of them like getting paid upon assurance that their expertise has actually worked.

Does it work?

My mother that her now late husband told her that when his older brother, Chief Michael Alake was constructing his home at Temidire Street in Ikoro-Ekiti in the 1955 from August-September, they encountered the need for rainmakers.

The house is a duplex and they needed the deck (decking) to dry up — that ordinarily takes an average of 7 weeks. Then again, when they need to construct the roofing, the needed clear skies.

They contracted rainmakers in Ikoro-Ekiti who performed the aforementioned rites. Lo and behold, it didn’t rain through the day they needed — roughly 7 days.

Can rainmakers actually control rain?

You cannot believe what you have not seen and these days, there are far more frauds than legitimate people who can metaphysically control things. It is a reality that does not exist in this woke world.

Nonetheless, you cannot unsee what you have seen and that is; in several parts of Nigeria, where the sanctity of the Ifá religion actually holds water and retains some authenticity, people control rain.

In truth, it beguiles logic, reason and pragmatism, but so does the Buddhist powers that have created some crazy hypnosis and hypnotists that have tested theories.

But then, until people actually see that rainmakers can actually do things, or see what happens outside of the ordinary, they wouldn’t know just how real metaphysics is.

But doubters also have soft landing. There are a crazy amount of scammers around, but know this; just as not all scientific theories work and drugs have side effects, nothing is perfect or absolute.

Something might not have worked before you, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t work.

For now, to each his own. If you want to test something, maybe get out of your comfort zone and actually go visit a shaman. Just try not to pee your pants.