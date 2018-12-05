Pulse.ng logo
Ibrah Money confesses he sees evil spirits on Ghanaian television

Yahoo boy now sees evil spirits, fire and lions in sleep after failed money ritual

He made this startling on live television that the herbalist promised him riches after doing certain things, but having done them, he now sees evil spirits, fire, and lions while he sleeps instead of getting money.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yahoo boy sees evil spirits in sleep after failed money ritual play

Ibrah Money with his car

(YouTube)

Millennial culture is not the first to witness an obsession with some form of fraud for quick wealth, but in truth, we might be the most widely reported generation to be notorious for it on a larger scale. Over the past few weeks, Pulse has documented the sheer madness perpetrated by Yahoo boys, from the one who literally went mad after the reportedly used his late father for money rituals.

Another set shared the gory details of how they harvested the body parts of DELSU first class student, Elozino Joshualia Ogege as she begged for her life and for them to let her go. Instead, she was killed and her body was found only a while later.

play Ibrahim Daouda a.k.a Ibrah Money (Magic Media Ghana )

Today, news has broken that a 27-year-old Ghanaian yahoo boy named Ibrahim Daouda A.K.A Ibrah spoke to a Ghanaian television channel, GHOne TV News about how he traveled out of the country to make money, but didn’t make money and had to come back home. The pressure on him to make money, however, grew when he got back home, so he decided to seek a ‘fast solution.’

According to Wuzup Naija, the Ibrah Money said, “The spiritualist requested for GHC 1,500 and placed it in a box and [he] was reciting some incantations whiles pushing the box. He also gave me some powder and asked me to sprinkle it whiles he was saying the incantations.

After all this, I realized lots of money in the box and he told me I had to offer a sacrifice before I could use the money. He later said the sacrifice was worth GHC 2,500 and I have to provide it within two days. I complained to him that the initial money I gave to him was lent to me by a friend and that I couldn’t afford such money but he insisted.”

ALSO READ: Man gets tied up after he smokes weed and threatens to trek from Sokoto to Benin (Video)

Sadly, he never got the new money he was promised. Instead, his life has turned into a perpetual nightmare as he can’t afford to sleep anymore. Anytime he sleep, he claims to see evil spirits, fire and lions appear as real as possible.

He says, “The spiritualist also asked me to buy a pot, egg, bag, and padlock and he will put the money in the pot for me and that the money will be okay for me to use after some few months.

“Since the day I brought the pot home, I do not feel free. I am being haunted and I can’t sleep till the next morning. It is always like I am being haunted by human beings, lions and fire. They appear physically and I don’t know what to do.”

You can also read the UNIZIK student who wanted to become a billionaire via money rituals but has ended up in jail here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

