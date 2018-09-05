Woman plans to poison abusive husband if not separated on time

news

A woman named Ronke Olanrewaju has revealed plans to kill her abusive husband if a court declines her request for a divorce .

The case has been heard at the Oja-Oba Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, says a report by Punch News.

According to Olanrewaju's comments at the courthouse, her husband identified as Sunday often assaults her anytime she is found with male customers.

“My lord, he also beat up my mother like a baby. Separate us now, or else, I will poison him. Each time I discuss business with male customers, he would beat me and say they were my lovers," Ronke Olanrewaju told the court.

ALSO READ: Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a movie

The husband seems to have an interest in sustaining the marriage. A reason why presiding judge Chief Henry Agbaje adjourned the matter until Tuesday, September 18, 2018.