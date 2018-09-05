Pulse.ng logo
Woman plans to poison abusive husband if not separated on time

Interacting freely with customers is an issue for a woman who is reportedly a victim of physical abuse by her husband.

  • Published:
A woman has requested to be separated from her husband who has physically abused her on so many occasions.

(Potentash)

A woman named Ronke Olanrewaju has revealed plans to kill her abusive husband if a court declines her request for a divorce.

The case has been heard at the Oja-Oba Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, says a report by Punch News.

According to Olanrewaju's comments at the courthouse, her husband identified as Sunday often assaults her anytime she is found with male customers.

Despite a failing marriage, a man accused of beating his wife still wants to be with her.

(255 Top News)

 

“My lord, he also beat up my mother like a baby. Separate us now, or else, I will poison him. Each time I discuss business with male customers, he would beat me and say they were my lovers," Ronke Olanrewaju told the court.

ALSO READ: Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a movie

The husband seems to have an interest in sustaining the marriage. A reason why presiding judge Chief Henry Agbaje adjourned the matter until Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

