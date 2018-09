news

In Lagos, a bike rider and a white passenger have been captured in a video that shows them having a heated argument over a change the latter was supposed to collect.

The incident reportedly happened after a ride on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, according to an IG post.

ALSO READ: White lady begs EFCC to leave Yahoo Boys alone

In the clip, the white man engaged the motorcyclist in Pidgin-English as they both directed blame at each other.