What to do when you have a dream but not enough money to fund it

news

Walt Disney famously said “If you can dream it, you can do it”. Sounds easy right?

Well, as a film producer, Disney holds the record for most Academy Awards won by an individual, with 22 Oscars from 59 nominations, so I guess he knows a thing or two about dreams.

Dreams come in various forms and sizes so they can be anything - Maybe your dream is to reach a certain level in your career and you need to take a professional course to help your chances or maybe you just want to start a small business on the side and grow it into a big company.

But how many times have you had a dream without fulfilling it?

And how many times has money, or more precisely, not enough money stopped you from achieving a dream? For some people, this happens all the time.

You wake up one morning with a revolutionary idea but you have no way to fund it, so you shelf it for later. Then you turn on your TV a few months later and find an advertisement about a product not much different from your original idea done by someone else that apparently had the ‘means’.

Boom! Another dead dream.

But what if I told you that the dream didn’t die because you didn’t have money but because you didn’t know how to get access to money to fund it.

You see, the means to fund your goals or dreams doesn’t necessarily mean ‘a lot of money in the bank’. It could be as simple as knowing the easiest way to get a loan. So, what you need to do is ask the right questions before the next time you have a dream. A good question would be: Where Can I Get the Money to Fund My Dream?

If you asked around, you would find that the majority of the businesses changing the face of the world as we know it today do not have ‘a lot of money in the bank.’ They rely on bank loans for the most part, if not for all the parts. But bank loans can sometimes be challenging to get. It takes time, paperwork, salary slips, in-person meetings -- things that not everyone has or has time for.

So where does that leave you, a man or woman starting out with a radical idea and no track record that the bank can work with?

It is easy to think that you do not have a track record or credit history, conclude that you can’t secure a loan to finance your idea and give up your dream. But that is too easy. This is the 21st century, so do not say you have nothing. I bet you use a smartphone and will agree with me that a man with a smartphone could rule the world. Or maybe I should say, a man who knows how to use his smartphone could rule the world. So, now you’re asking, How Can My Android Smartphone Get Me the Money to Fund My Dream?

Well, you could install The Branch App , a mobile app that gives you access to loans in minutes with your smartphone. Instead of requesting for collateral which you may not have, Branch replaces the need for a collateral with a credit score. You can get loans of up to 150,000 Naira on the app, but it starts you off with small amounts and you can unlock larger amounts based on your ability to repay as scheduled. Also, by taking loans and paying back on time, over time, you’ll have a longer time to pay back and your interest rate reduces.

The next question is perhaps, the most important in your chain of right questions -- How Do I Get Started on the Branch App? Chances are that you already have Branch installed on your smartphone. If you don’t, you may want to download it from the Google Play Store . It is as simple as signing up on the app with your phone number or Facebook ID. Then, you can start building up your credit record by borrowing a small amount of money.

Now, you know what to do the next time you wake up with a dream, but just don’t have enough money to get you there. Don’t put it off because you don’t have the money to achieve it. Pick up your smartphone and apply for a Branch loan without leaving your bed.

Remember, you are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream and it gets easier when you know about solutions like the Branch App .

This is a featured post