What is your occupation vox pop with Christian Dorer

Christian Dorer, Editor-in-Chief of Blick Group is out on the streets of Lagos as he asks Nigerians about their jobs and future ambitions.

Christian Dorer, Editor-in-Chief of Blick Group who has been in Nigeria for a week, hit the streets to be part of a special Pulse TV Vox Pop.

The vox pop which happened on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, saw Dorer ask Nigerians what their occupation is and where they see themselves in the next 10 years. The vox pop features a variety of Nigerians who speak to Dorer about their current situations in life.

He also asked these people if they are happy with their jobs and what their dream jobs are.

This vox pop gives us a glimpse into the minds of everyday of Nigerians who are hoping for a better tomorrow.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Senior Editor, Content, at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

