The Nigerian public educational system is a failed one, with scores of students living with probable mental health issues. This is not farfetched when one considers the fraudulent system that turns students into indentured slaves for marks, while they battle self-doubt, crippling fears of failure and a very excessive feeling of being undercut on marks.

The overwhelming feeling of worthlessness, triggered by a consistent reality where best efforts never yield great fruits is enough to send a human being with a different emotional tolerance level over the edge. The torture needs to stop and today, the conversation begins with University of Ilorin.

According to Makawai, news emanating from UNILORIN today confirms the death of 27-year-old Adigun Olawale Emmanuel, a final-year student of faculty of Agriculture on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Oke Odo Area of Ilorin.

Unconfirmed reports, including a supposed chat he exchanged with a friend before taking his own life by drinking the strong and very lethal pesticide, Sniper claim that the reason for his suicide was being to fail his final-year project twice.

In the chat, Emmanuel claims that he had been accused of plagiarizing the write-ups in his project.

The implication of failing a project would be getting an ‘F’ in a six-unit course and having an extra year, equaling not graduating with his mates. For a person who had reportedly attempted suicide a first time, his heart probably couldn’t take the bad news and so, he sadly gave up.

After allegedly drinking sniper on Thursday, his swollen body was reportedly discovered by neighbors on Saturday, December 22, 2018, after a foul, putrid smell started emanating from his room.

The Management of UNILORIN has since visited Adigun’s hostel in Oko Oba and contacted his parents.