Sex is a hot commodity. Everybody wants good, mind-blowing sex. Sex is such a hot commodity, brands of certain media and entertainment of global pop stars are built around sex because ‘sex sells.’ Equally, numerous marriages crash because of bad or inexistent sex — Love is important, but sex is ‘importanter.’

That is why everyone chases sex down like a hot commodity because good sex is apparently hard to come by. That is why ‘slay queens’ have now taken to Twitter and Facebook to hawk sex.

For a beautiful Nigerian female Twitter user though, the tale is different; she saved her virginity until she found a man who was worthy of losing her virginity to. She narrates how the guy gave her mind-blowing sex and created a storm on Twitter with her narration - several women started demanding better 'performances' from their boyfriends.

Narrating the details of her ‘wonderful experience’ on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, the US-based lady named Jane Ada, who tweets @MsJaneAda advised ladies to find men who will make them ejacuate like her man made her. She claims the sex was so mind-blowing, she cried as her soul left her body twice and she ejaculated four times.

Ada also claims that asides that, she had multiple orgasms that she forgot she had legs. She then advised women to stop having bad sex and wasting their bodies.

Her narration, “I actually cried during sex lolol like cried-cried. My soul left my body twice. I cried because I wasn’t allowed to stop cumin, lmaaooooooo — I wasn’t ALLOWED after squirting that first time. It was tears everywhere all 4x (four times) after that and that’s just how many times I squirted.

“Let’s not start with the other orgasms, please. Loll I definitely made the right choice on who to give this virginity to. Legs?? What are those, please? I’ve been worshiped. Just never been fully worshiped like this. Not from head to toes. It shows.

“Ladies. If he’s not making you cum like you’ve been kidnapped and your cum is the ransom money???? Why are you wasting that good pussy sis??? Lock that shit up and find someone deserving of worshiping her.”

Responses to her four-tweet thread have equally been mad.