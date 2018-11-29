Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Beautiful girl narrates mindblowing sex experience - she came 4 times

Beautiful girl narrates how she lost her virginity with 4 ejaculations and tears

She claims her soul left her body twice.

  • Published:
Here's how to become comfortable talking about sex play

Sex

(Vibe)

Sex is a hot commodity. Everybody wants good, mind-blowing sex. Sex is such a hot commodity, brands of certain media and entertainment of global pop stars are built around sex because ‘sex sells.’ Equally, numerous marriages crash because of bad or inexistent sex — Love is important, but sex is ‘importanter.’

That is why everyone chases sex down like a hot commodity because good sex is apparently hard to come by. That is why ‘slay queens’ have now taken to Twitter and Facebook to hawk sex.

ALSO READ: Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)

For a beautiful Nigerian female Twitter user though, the tale is different; she saved her virginity until she found a man who was worthy of losing her virginity to. She narrates how the guy gave her mind-blowing sex and created a storm on Twitter with her narration - several women started demanding better 'performances' from their boyfriends.

Narrating the details of her ‘wonderful experience’ on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, the US-based lady named Jane Ada, who tweets @MsJaneAda advised ladies to find men who will make them ejacuate like her man made her. She claims the sex was so mind-blowing, she cried as her soul left her body twice and she ejaculated four times.

Ada also claims that asides that, she had multiple orgasms that she forgot she had legs. She then advised women to stop having bad sex and wasting their bodies.

ALSO READ: Lady resigned from office job to sell sexy videos on Snap Chat for huge money

Her narration, “I actually cried during sex lolol like cried-cried. My soul left my body twice. I cried because I wasn’t allowed to stop cumin, lmaaooooooo — I wasn’t ALLOWED after squirting that first time. It was tears everywhere all 4x (four times) after that and that’s just how many times I squirted.

“Let’s not start with the other orgasms, please. Loll I definitely made the right choice on who to give this virginity to. Legs?? What are those, please? I’ve been worshiped. Just never been fully worshiped like this. Not from head to toes. It shows.

“Ladies. If he’s not making you cum like you’ve been kidnapped and your cum is the ransom money???? Why are you wasting that good pussy sis??? Lock that shit up and find someone deserving of worshiping her.

 

 

Responses to her four-tweet thread have equally been mad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriendbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet

Related Articles

Christian couple cast witchcraft out of stranded owl before burning it (Video)
Man shoots 15-feet long python that swallowed his dog
First wife pours palm oil on 2nd wife's wedding gown (Video)
16-yr-old confesses to killing his girlfriend for cheating on him with his brother
Prison claim that suspected CreditSwitch boss killer is still alive, but without evidence
Teenage brothers arrested with 10-yr-old boy's head in Lagos
Yahoo ritualists narrate how they killed DELSU first-class student

Metro

DELSU student found dead with tongue and breasts missing
Yahoo ritualists narrate how they killed DELSU first-class student
Teenage brothers arrested with 10-yr-old boy's head in Lagos
Teenage brothers arrested with 10-yr-old boy's head in Lagos
Find out how Togolese cook stabbed Credit Switch boss to death
Prison claim that suspected CreditSwitch boss killer is still alive, but without evidence
LifeForte International School urges you to SPEAK OUT against bullying culture
LifeForte International School urges you to SPEAK OUT against bullying culture
X
Advertisement