Lady resigned from office job to sell sexy videos on Snap Chat for huge money

Lady resigned from office job to sell sexy videos on Snap Chat

Jodie Carnall who refers to herself as a Snapchat Premium girl charges a monthly fee of between £20 and £200 to her subscribers and makes up to £4,000 a month.

A model who claims to have resigned from an office job to engage in selling sexy videos and photos of herself on Snap Chat has revealed how she makes huge sums of money from her ‘new job’.

According to a report attributed to the BBC, Jodie Carnall who refers to herself as a Snapchat Premium girl charges a monthly fee of between £20 and £200 to her subscribers and makes up to £4,000 a month.

Aside the Snap Chat, the beautiful lady says she advertises her services on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as well.

She is a reality star who featured on ITV dating show in 2016 and on Coach Trip, following which she claimed people started expressing admiration for her look, apparently the reason she chose to quit her job to engage in what she does now.

Despite attacks by people who do not subscribe to what she does currently, Jodie said: “People call me ‘slut’ and things like that. And it does upset me. I get a message like that every hour, or every half an hour, all day long.

 “It’s like a proper business. It’s like people that sing, or go and gig, or artists that sell their own paintings. I’m just selling pictures and videos of me.

“I’m not an escort. I’ve been offered thousands of pounds to meet men and I say ‘no’.”

She insists on doing the social media display of her sexy videos and photos despite the public disapproval, saying she feels “miserable in my office job, and I love the money.”

For clarity, she said she does not indulge in pornography.

“Accounts that privately distribute pornographic content are an intentional abuse of the terms of service of our platform.

“We remove them when reported,” Jodie said.

