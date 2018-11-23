Naked sexy lady turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)

news

2018 has been a year of slangs on social media from the classy to the downright ridiculous, ladies have called themselves ‘a whole meal,’ and ‘stew’ or ‘sauce,’ but it appears some of them have taken these slangs literally, intending to be actual food to be consumed.

Thanksgiving is the American tradition that happens every November. It is also a national public holiday where families come together and consume some extravagantly prepared meal. But a key part of the meals for this American tradition is a turkey, which is usually served in full, with only the head and legs cut off.

However, sexy Instagram user and poet @realkkvsh has decided to replace the turkey and take the social media phrase, ‘a whole meal’ to another level of direct or literal interpretation. Ordinarily, the phrase conveys how sexy or beautiful a woman is, but Kvsh has changed the game.

On her Instagram page, a hilarious video was posted of her posing in the place or tray where the turkey was meant to be. Whether she will be cut open and eaten however remains to be seen. The man introducing the meal to us can be heard calling her, “The main dish, turkey.”

Watch the video here;

