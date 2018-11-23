Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Naked sexy lady turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)

Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)

Her man even counted her as part of the meal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Naked sexy lady turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video) play

The realkkvsh as a thanksgiving turkey

(Instagram/Realkkvsh)

2018 has been a year of slangs on social media from the classy to the downright ridiculous, ladies have called themselves ‘a whole meal,’ and ‘stew’ or ‘sauce,’ but it appears some of them have taken these slangs literally, intending to be actual food to be consumed.

Thanksgiving is the American tradition that happens every November. It is also a national public holiday where families come together and consume some extravagantly prepared meal. But a key part of the meals for this American tradition is a turkey, which is usually served in full, with only the head and legs cut off.

play Thanksgiving turkey at the centre of a meal (Good Housekeeping)

 

However, sexy Instagram user and poet @realkkvsh has decided to replace the turkey and take the social media phrase, ‘a whole meal’ to another level of direct or literal interpretation. Ordinarily, the phrase conveys how sexy or beautiful a woman is, but Kvsh has changed the game.

play The 'real turkey' (Instagram/Realkkvsh)

 

ALSO READ: On Facebook, DELSU student narrates how gunmen forced her panties off her

On her Instagram page, a hilarious video was posted of her posing in the place or tray where the turkey was meant to be. Whether she will be cut open and eaten however remains to be seen. The man introducing the meal to us can be heard calling her, “The main dish, turkey.”

Watch the video here;

You can also watch the video of two Nigerian students fighting like gods of the arena over a boyfriend here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to...bullet
3 Taxi driver strips in front of airport crowd to protest car seizurebullet

Related Articles

Colorism exists, but vanity causes bleaching
Man kills his baby as sacrifice to God, walks majestically to Police station
2 men in court over alleged cultism, possession of dangerous weapons
IMSU student reportedly commits suicide after stabbing boyfriend
Family accuses woman of adultery because she has a baby via CS
Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for armed robbery
Lady travels interstate to sleep with the boyfriend of pregnant best friend

Metro

After 11 years and N11m IVF treatment, couple welcomes twins
After 11 years of marriage and N11m on IVF treatment, couple welcomes twins
Man humiliates babe with fake proposal for dumping him (Video)
Man humiliates girlfriend with a fake proposal for dumping him (Video)
200L student almost commits suicide after girl dumps him
200-level Architecture student saved from committing suicide after girl dumps him
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo becomes Landlagos brand ambassador
X
Advertisement